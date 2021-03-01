Florida Golfer Drowns Trying to Retrieve Lost Ball

East Lake Woodlands Country Club

He disappeared shortly after teeing off from the third; the police dive team eventually found him.

A golfer in Florida has drowned while looking for a lost ball.

Hermilo Jazmines, 74, was playing a round of golf with his friend at East Lake Woodlands Country Club on Sunday morning, when he went missing.

"At about 7:37AM, Jazmines teed off at hole number three and was last seen looking for his ball near the green," Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

"Jazmines' golf cart was parked on the cart path and his putter was found lying on the ground near the water."

Deputies were dispatched to the course and were joined by Oldsmar Fire Department as they searched the nearby wooded area, to no avail.

It was the Sheriff's Office dive team that eventually found the body, submerged in a pond near where his putter was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators spoke with the victim's friends, who revealed he liked to search the course for lost balls. Police believe he was doing so when he slipped and fell into the water, and drowned.