Irina Shayk Talks Raising Daughter with Bradley Cooper, Doesn't Like the Term 'Co-Parenting'

CHRIS COLLS/ELLE

"Co-parenting is parenting."

Irina Shayk is giving some rare insight into how she and ex Bradley Cooper raise their 3-year-old daughter.

While speaking with Elle for their March digital cover story, the model, 35, shared her thoughts on why she doesn't like the term "co-parenting" and explained how she and Cooper, 46, work together to parent their daughter, Lea.

"I never understood the term co-parenting," she said. "When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

Shayk said she's hesitant to talk about Cooper publicly, noting that she likes to keep their relationship private.

"My past relationship, it's something that belongs to me, and it's private," she told the magazine. "It's just a piece of my inner self that I don't want to give away."

Shayk also explained why she doesn't read what the media writes about her and her ex.

"I don't read what is out there. Honestly, I'm too busy raising a child," she said. "If they want to write articles [about me], they're doing their job. I'm concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise."

Shayk and Cooper split in June 2019 after four years together.

Despite their breakup, the two have a "very friendly and cordial relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight back in January.