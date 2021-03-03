Kylie Jenner Pees Her Pants Filming 'Drunk Get Ready with Me' YouTube Video with Kendall

Instagram

"I'm peeing my pants!"

It's safe to say Kylie Jenner had a lot of fun filming a YouTube video with her sister Kendall, arguably too much fun.

While filming a new video for Kylie's "Get Ready With Me" YouTube series, the sisters enjoyed some of Kendall's 818 Tequila and attempted to do each other's makeup. However, as shown in a video Kendall posted to her Instagram Stories, Kylie appeared to have peed her pants from laughing so hard.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the short, yet hilarious video, above, Kylie can be seen laughing and crying as she repeatedly says, "I peed my pants!" The Kylie Cosmetics founder was rocking a very colorful makeup look -- complete with purple lipstick -- and had a hair extension awkwardly attached to her side of her head.

Kylie shared several clips featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, including a moment in which the sisters playfully rolled around the ground. Kylie's new puppy, Kevin, also joined in on the fun.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After filming, both sisters took a trip to get some fast food. While Kendall hit up In-N-Out, Kylie went to McDonald's. According to the makeup guru, it was her first time eating at the Golden Arches since before she gave birth to her daughter Stormi, who turned three last month. And Kylie shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories to document the occasion.

"Honestly you guys I haven't been to McDonald's in a really long time," Kylie said. "The last time I went to McDonald's was like two weeks before I have my daughter so this is really big for me because I love McDonald's."

For those who want to know, Kylie and her friend, Maguire Amundsen -- who was driving -- ordered spicy chicken McNuggets, french fries, cinnamon rolls, a Filet-O-Fish sandwich and some sodas.

While it's unclear when Kylie and Kendall's video will be posted, Kylie shared clips revealing her and Kendall's finished makeup looks.

From the footage the sisters posted so far, we already know the finished product is going to be hilarious.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.