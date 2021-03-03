Olivia Rodrigo Reveals If She'd Ever Make a Response Song to Sabrina Carpenter's Skin

Getty

"I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about."

While many fans believe Olivia Rodrigo was called out in Sabrina Carpenter's song, "Skin," the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star doesn't seem to have any plans to drop a response song anytime soon.

In an interview with Radio.com, Rodrigo, 18, shared her thoughts on whether or not she'd ever write a song in response to Carpenter's.

Fans have speculated that "Skin" is a response to Rodrigo's chart-topping debut single, "Driver's License," which many believe is about her rumored ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett and Carpenter, whom Bassett is reportedly dating.

"I actually don't know her at all," Rodrigo said, appearing to refer to Carpenter, who also starred on the Disney Channel. "I think we've met once or twice in passing, but I've never had a conversation with her."

"I don't think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about someone I don't know," she continued. "But I think artists should be able to write about whatever they want to write about."

Meanwhile, Rodrigo also recalled her reaction to "Driver's License" being the subject of a skit on a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live." The sketch starred the episode's host, Regé-Jean Page alongside several "SNL" cast members, including Pete Davidson, who Rodrigo revealed is her "biggest celebrity crush."

"I was absolutely floored. I was screaming," she said of seeing the sketch for the first time. "I think being made fun of and parodied on 'SNL' is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal."

"I actually had no idea it was going to be on there," Rodrigo continued, adding that someone told her the show would possibly "mention" her song at one point. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License.'"

"And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol," she recalled. "It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."

The Disney star went on to share that Taylor Swift sent her a letter, but didn't reveal its contents.

"I got a letter from Taylor Swift last night, which is insane. I opened it for the first time, so I'm still reeling," she said. "Literally my tears are on it, my snot from sobbing my eyes out are on it. I love her."

Rodrigo added that singer Lorde, who is another one of her idols, is a fan of "Driver's License."

"Lorde doesn't have social media, but [her] sister reached out to me and was like, 'My sister and I love the song,'" she said. "I was like, 'Oh my god. That's crazy!' So yeah, that was incredible."