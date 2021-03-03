Why Corpse Husband Isn't Planning A Face Reveal

YouTube

"A lot of people think it's a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply f------ hate my face."

Corpse Husband, who's raked up a whopping 7.26 million YouTube subscribers, has yet to show the world his true identity.

During a recent live stream of Minecraft, Corpse was asked if he ever plans on revealing his face, to which he responded saying, "With how the internet is it'll probably inevitably happen against my will, but am I like planning it? No."

"I mean, when you have millions of people like 'I think he looks like this or like this' and you look dramatically different from all of them," The 23-year-old gamer explained. "It's like you're going to let down a lot of people at once and I'd rather not do that."

Popular streamers, Jae and Mark Tuan, also touched on rumors that they heard Corpse is 6'5 to which he replied, "Yeah, 7'2 actually."

Earlier last month, during a Q&A series on IG, Corpse got very candid about how his YouTube persona and personal life don't clash because he "doesn't have any friends in real life."

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

He also confessed, "I have no one to hide it from. I don't go outside."

"A lot of people think it's a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply f------ hate my face. Peoples' expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable," the "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" singer said.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

However, Corpse almost outed himself during a live stream last year.

Corpse anxiously revealed, "Um....Uh! You know how scared I am? My reflection on my monitor was like showing, and then I was like, 'wait can they see that on stream?'"

Luckily, his monitor fading to black was a result of a troublesome glitch, and no one was able to spot him out.

Since then many supportive fans have respected Corpse's decision to keep his face hidden from the public.

"Bro, corpse has the best stans. SOMEONE IS ACTUALLY RESPECTING A CELEBRITIES PRIVACY? I must be in a parallel universe. I've been hanging around too many dream stans," one fan wrote.