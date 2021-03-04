Michael Strahan Isn't Buying ABC Colleague Chris Harrison's Apology

ABC

Michael Strahan was the man Chris Harrison delivered his apology to — and he isn't buying it.

On Thursday morning, the GMA host interviewed his embattled ABC colleague over the Rachael Kirkconnell controversy; the Bachelor presenter had defended her after some troubling past behavior emerged, such as attending an Antebellum party and liking a social media post with a Confederate flag.

"I think the biggest surprise for a lot of people that this season was supposed to be a turning point for the show," Strahan told him during the video interview. "We had the first Black bachelor in the franchise's history after two decades of being on the air; it was a move that had already been criticized as too little too late by quite a few people."

"But now it's being overshadowed by this controversy over racism; but not just by a contestant on the show but also by its own host, and you are the face of the show. So a lot of people — and I'm wondering — why would you defend Rachael Kirkconnell?" he asked.

"I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that," Harrison responded. "I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for."

Harrison also confirmed he intends his stepping away to be just temporary, and he wants his job back.

EXCLUSIVE: "It was a mistake." #TheBachelor host Chris Harrison apologizes for defending frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist social media posts, telling @michaelstrahan he is an "imperfect man" who is "committed to progress."

"I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise," he said. "And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it."

But afterwards, Strahan was not convinced.

"His apology is his apology but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response," he told his GMA co-hosts. "Obviously, he's a man who clearly wants to stay on the show."

"Time will tell if there's any meaning behind his words."

The controversy kicked off on February 9 when during an interview, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay asked Harrison if Kirkconnell's attending an old-south themed party was a good look.

"Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021?" Harrison snapped back at the time. "Because there's a big difference."

"It's not a good look ever because she's celebrating the Old South," Lindsay told him. "If I went to that party, what would I represent at that party?"

During Thursday's interview, Strahan turned his question back on him, and asked if there really was a difference between having such a party in 2018 or 2021.

"There is not," Harrison admitted. "Antebellum parties are not OK. Past, present, future, knowing what that represents is unacceptable."