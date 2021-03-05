Addison Rae Says She Handles 'Some Things Offline' Amid Bryce Hall Cheating Rumors

Instagram

Addison Rae appeared to respond to the cheating rumors surrounding her boyfriend Bryce Hall.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, the TikTok star reached out to her 36 million followers to thank them for supporting her after Bryce tweeted "I didn't cheat on addison" a few days prior.

"I love y'all and I'm always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me," Addison wrote. "Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline."

"when, and if, I want to share, I will make that decision," she continued. "thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer."

Last weekend, fans were sent into a social media frenzy after Addison posted and then deleted a few cryptic tweets.

"Disappointed but not surprised," read the now deleted tweet the influencer wrote on Feb. 27.

Shortly after Addison tweeted, "Figures."

Around the same time, Bryce said the couple were as strong as ever, with a video collaboration between the pair coming soon.