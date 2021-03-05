Camila Cabello Attended 'Weekly Racial Healing Sessions' After Apologizing for Past 'Hurtful' Comments

Getty

Camila Cabello said she took her accountability for using hurtful language in the past very seriously.

The "Havana" singer, 24, revealed she enrolled in "weekly racial healing sessions" with the National Compadres Network, a racial equity group, during a recent interview with People.

"It created a space where I was held accountable," she explained. "You get corrected, you have homework, and you learn. That's how you move forward. Now I know better so I can do better."

The experience also made her reflect on how she could make a difference, according to the star.

"As I learned more about other people's experiences in the world, I was like, 'How do I help the people who are on the frontlines of dismantling systems that create oppression? And how do I bridge that with my own personal journey with mental health and healing?'"

With that in mind, Camila partnered with Movement Voter Fund to launch the Healing Justice Project, which provided $250,000 in initial funds to 10 different BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and youth-led organizations including Black Leaders Organizing Communities, QLatinx, and Student Advocacy Center of Michigan.

"What all the organizations have in common is that they are helping their communities, especially marginalized groups in their communities," detailed Camila. "They all also expressed a need for these mental wellness resources."

In December 2019, the former Fifth Harmony member issued an apology after past comments she is said to have posted online resurfaced on Twitter.

A now defunct Tumblr account credited to Camila depicted several memes using the N-word and Asian slurs, among other racially offensive material which was re-shared.

"When I was younger I used language that I'm deeply ashamed of and will regret forever," the "Senorita" hitmaker wrote on Twitter at the time. "I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it."

"I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. As much as I wish I could, I can't go back in time and change things I said in the past. But once you know better, you do better and that's all I can do," she continued.

"I'm an adult and I've grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn't before. The truth is I was embarrassingly ignorant and unaware."