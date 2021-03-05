Garcelle Beauvais Teases Upcoming RHOBH Season 11 with Superlative Spoilers on WWHL

Bravo

Find out who she thinks is the biggest pot-stirrer, biggest crybaby and more -- plus, what she thinks about Erika Jayne's divorce.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has yet to kick off its 11th season, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to dish about the upcoming shenanigans.

Andy Cohen put Garcelle Beauvais to that task by playing "Superlative Spoilers" with her on "Watch What Happens Live" Thursday night. It was all about which Housewife each category best fit, including newcomers to the franchise Crystal Kung-Minkoff and new "friend" Kathy Hilton.

One thing we picked up on right away is it looks like the season's other Housewife "friend," Sutton Stracke, is in for quite a wild ride this year. Her name came up more than any other cast-member, and not in the most flattering light.

Dorit Kemsley was Garcell's answer for who turns out the best look, though she was also Garcelle's most annoying for the season.

But Sutton had a laundry list of traits, including that she's the most self-absorbed this season and the biggest crybaby. Garcelle also said she's the nosiest about Erika's divorce.

As for Garcelle herself, in another segment of the show, Andy asked her what she thought about the divorce, considering she'd had a conversation with Erika just last year about her relationship.

To say Garcelle was surprised after how their chat went would actually be a huge understatement.

"I was blown away when I found out that they were getting a divorce," she told Andy. "When I sat with her at breakfast last year, she was gushing and glowing about him, so I was really surprised."

As for how this huge life change will affect Erika, Garcelle said fans can expect a lot of changes in her. "She was a lot more open than I thought she’d be," she shared.

Erika herself actually didn't come up as an answer to any of her Superlative Spoilers. But newcomer Crystal appears to have made an impact on Garcelle, earning the honor of being the one Garcelle thinks holds the most grudges.

She also revealed who she thinks is the season's biggest pot-stirrer, who annoyed her the most out of all the women and more. It sounds like fans are in for a wild ride.