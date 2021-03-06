Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Daughter Natalia Pursuing Modeling: 'Daddy Would Be So Happy'

Instagram/Getty

"You're beautiful inside and out."

Vanessa Bryant praised daughter Natalia for chasing her dream of becoming a model.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the wife of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant shared a gorgeous photo of their eldest child with a heartfelt caption.

"My baby (with makeup) 😁❤️ #grown @nataliabryant ❤️ Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," the 38 year old wrote.

"You're beautiful inside and out," she added. "Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you."

Around the same time, Vanessa shared another stunning pic of Natalia on her Instagram Story with the words, "Gorgeous, Inside & Out, Soar Young Queen."

She also shared a post from Natalia, who wrote, "I Love You @VANESSABRYANT." Vanessa captioned the screenshot, "You better! You stole my face with daddy's lips."

Last month, Natalia announced she had signed with model agency IGM.

"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said in an Instagram post. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

In January, the family celebrated Natalia's birthday with photos of Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash with 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.

Vanessa also shared a post honoring Natalia's big day with the caption, "We love you always and forever, forever and always. Happy 18th birthday to our first born, Natalia, our principessa! Love always, Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko ❤️."