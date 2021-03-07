Selling Sunset Star Christine Quinn Publicly Shames Co-Stars for Not 'Liking' Her Pregnancy Announcement

Getty

The reality star shared a TikTok of her searching her announcement for the "likes" of Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

Christine Quinn "announced" her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday, and then gave her "Selling Sunset" co-stars exactly one day to like the post. And when they didn't she outed them quite publicly for the social faux pas.

Shifting to TikTok, the reality star shared a clip of her phone screen as she took to her post and began to search through the likes for Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

None of their names showed up. She even took the time to overlay Chris Brown's 2014 single "Loyal," with particular emphasis to the lines, "Oh these hoes ain't loyal / Whoa these hoes ain't loyal / Yeah, yeah, let me see / Just got rich / Took a broke n----'s b---- / I can make a broke b---- rich / But I don't f--- with broke b------."

Among several hashtags, Quinn highlighted "#friendshiptest" and "#comedy." So was she upset, or just being funny?

In the case of one of those, though, it seems Quinn was just doing the search for show, as she told one follower on Twitter (where she also shared the video) that she'd been blocked by Stause for years.

It's also possible that Quinn's co-stars weren't jumping all over themselves to "like" her post because they already knew. Despite waiting for People magazine's exclusive photo shoot to make her announcement official, TMZ first reported her pregnancy back on February 17.

"Selling Sunset" has already been renewed for two more seasons, so if this is a real drama, fans can anticipate seeing Quinn confront her co-stars in person, perhaps, about their total lack of support for her big reveal.

"Thank you, everyone, for loving and supporting us during this magical time," wrote Quinn in the caption to her post. Turns out that was a directive and not just a sweet sentiment.

