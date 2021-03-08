American Idol Recap; Judges Think They've Found a 'We Knew You When' Moment

ABC

Could this audition go down in history? How about the one who pushed Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" even darker? How about the National Guard member who left Lionel all hot and bothered?

“American Idol” took a brief trip down memory lane to check out the “we knew you when” moment for Carrie Underwood, and they did it for two reasons.

First, Carrie inspired Gabby Barrett to audition, and Gabby in turn inspired an auditioner this week who offered up an even more deranged homage to Gabby’s “I Hope” … but in the best possible way.

The other reason was that the judges felt super confident that another of those “we knew you when” moments happened with another auditioner tonight. Is this person destined to become the next “American Idol,” or at least a juggernaut superstar of the future?

It was also a night of original songs, with quite a few of them impressing the judges with their songwriting as well as their voices. One young lady wrote a song for her father, touching on his years of addiction and how it impacted her, and the judges decided to have her sing it for him for the first time ever ... as her audition!

Talk about an emotional moment, and that was only one on another night of great performances, interesting characters and a guy who is definitely not going to become the next member of BTS. But he’s clearly a megafan!

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. But I might be nicer, too. Maybe.

Just for fun, I'm going to rank the performances from worst to first to see who my favorites are.

Anthony Key

(“Dynamite,” BTS - 27, Merrillville, IN) Yikes, this was not a strong vocal at all. He was all over the notes and had no idea how to breathe properly while dancing his own choreography to be able to maintain his voice consistently. He’s definitely a better mover than he is a singer, though neither were super strong. None of it really worked here and he's not moving on.

Result: Going Home

Cheryl K

(“Endless Love,” Lionel Richie - 24, Malaysia) Her dream was to duet this song with Lionel, so he readily made that come true. Cheryl sounded okay on the track, but she was definitely oversinging (trying to impress in an audition) compared to Lionel’s more traditional delivery. His was also more heartfelt and believable … but then, he has been at this a few years. She didn’t quite seem up to it, but it may not be a fair audition as she was clearly overwhelmed with enthusiasm in this duet. Regardless, he journey ended here.

Result: Going Home

Cameron McGhar

(“Girl Crush,” Little Big Town & “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” Loretta Lynn - 16, Clanton, AL) We’re to the point, we think everyone should stop singing “Girl Crush” as it just doesn’t really bring anything special to the stage. She did a little better with the attitude in Loretta Lynn’s track, but it definitely served as proof she doesn’t yet have the skill of marrying her big voice (that she has great control over) to any real emotional connection. It’s well sung, but we don’t feel anything, and worse we don’t feel that she’s feeling anything about what she’s singing.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Murphy

(“Just the Two of Us,” Bill Withers & “The Painted Man,” Murphy - 27, Baltimore, MD) It was a very matter-of-fact delivery. He’s got a little more emotion in his musical delivery, but it was still somewhat dry. Not nearly as dry as his speaking delivery, which is downright unique. But whatever it is in him that gives him this demeanor, it also created a bit of an emotional disconnect between him and his performances. But then he was a whole different artist on his own song, because he felt the connection to the story and the lyrics. So it’s there, but unless he’s going to do all covers, he needs to find a way to connect to other people’s songs, too.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Re’H

(“Bad Girl,” Donna Summer - 27, Houston, TX) The overall production, with the dress and provocative dancing, was more than she needed, but it certainly got the judges on her feet. She hit the track a cappella and did so with confidence and great control of her voice. As a lead singer in the National Guard, she clearly knows something about commanding a room, and she definitely did that here … in more ways that one! Luckily, she was more than her gimmick, with a voice to match (though her timing could have been a little better).

Result: Going to Hollywood

Michael Gerow

(“[untitled],” Michael Gerow - 16, St. Louis, MO) A little melodramatic and treacly in his delivery, this was nevertheless a nice track with a good, mellow rhythm to it. If he’d just calmed down a bit and settled into it and delivered it more sincerely, it would have hit a little harder. Some of that has to do with how softly he was singing. If you’re going to be soft, you still have to project. But he does have a gentle cry to his voice that’s very reminiscent of Ed Sheeran. He needs to grow into the confidence and strength of his voice with better control, but he’s got to grow into that.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Abby LeBaron

(“All I Want,” Kodaline - 19, Springfille, UT) We honestly didn't think she had the grit and power she showed later, that’s how unassuming she is in every bit of her delivery, from just standing there talking to when she’s singing. She definitely needs to work on her overall confidence and owning her talent and even just her right to be in a space and be noticed. It’s not a bad thing. There was a tenderness and a believability to her delivery, but we also had the time to notice the technical choices she made, which were all very smart in presenting her range and ability.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Beane

(“Wait for the Moment,” Vulfpeck f. Antwaun Stanley - 23, Boston, MA) One of the most infectiously joyful auditions of all time, Beane has this throwback “Rat Pack” style almost, but with a very modern edge to it. He’s very playful in his vocal delivery, but in a way that’s inviting to the audience, bringing them into his take on the world. On top of that, he has a great vocal range, perfect control of it with nice runs. And he knows just when to punch it and when to rein it in. This was a great showcase.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Caleb Kennedy

(“Nowhere,” Caleb Kennedy - 16, Roebuck, SC) “I feel like a lot of people believe in me more than I believe in myself,” Caleb admitted. He then sang the only verse he had on what is a very catchy country tune. It’s got a great rhythm building up to the perfect hook in the verse. Katy urged him to finish it because it could take him somewhere. And with some training on how to best use his gravelly voice, that could take him places, too. It’s an interesting, weathered sound you wouldn’t expect from someone so young, but if he nurtures it right, it could be really special.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Ash Ruder

(“[untitled],” Ash Ruder - 22, Turlock, CA) Ash has a complicated relationship with her father, who was absent for much of her life due to his own struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. So it was definitely a big risk to perform a song she had written about him (that he knows nothing about) directly to him as her audition, but that’s what she did.

On a night of great original songs, Ash brought the house down with a heart-wrenching song about her father’s struggle and the fact that he’s managed to find his way back to the light after toiling for so many years -- fundamental years of her life -- in the dark. It was beautiful to watch, tenderly and vulnerably performed to perfection … which could not have been easy.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Laila Mach

(“[untitled],” Laila Mach - 15, New Paltz, NY) Inspired by Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Laila says this is an even angrier version. Her delivery was a little timid, but this was definitely an homage to Gabby’s track with an even darker tinge to it. But there were also some nice lines and a lovely ethereal quality to her voice. She needs some help projecting effectively, but the emotion and the heart is real. She also had confidence in herself, well-earned, and could grow into something really compelling to watch.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Heather Russell

(“Harleys in Hawaii,” Katy Perry - 20, Toronto, Canada) She’s got a nice little arsenal of tricks and a big old range, but she didn’t need to use all of those tricks in the first ten seconds of this song. She put a very groovy vibe on the track when she settled into it, showing off her powerful voice and talent. She’s definitely someone who demands to be noticed when she starts singing. If she can make better choices as to when to lay into the tricks and when to lay off of them, she could really blow people away. But she’s got to be put in the work and gain control of that instrument.

Result: Going to Hollywood

Alyssa Wray

(“I Am Changing,” from “Dreamgirls” - 18, Perryville, KY) Alyssa took Lionel to church on this one. She didn’t quite hit every note perfectly, but she hit enough of them with enough power to demand that you stand up and notice her. That was so much power pouring forth right from the jump. She said this was in the style of Jennifer Hudson, and that’s one of the biggest voices this stage has ever seen. Alyssa surely did her proud with her take, and this is an unpolished singer who’s only going to get better and better as she grows into her talent.

Result: Going to Hollywood

”American Idol” continues every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.