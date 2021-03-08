Jason Sudeikis Heaps Praise on Ex Olivia Wilde During Acceptance Speech -- And She Reacts

Getty

"Ted Lasso" won all three of the awards in which it was nominated.

Exes Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde gave sweet shout-outs to one another after the former's TV Series, "Ted Lasso," took home several awards at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

During the awards show Sunday night, Sudeikis' titular role in "Ted Lasso," the AppleTV+ series which he also co-developed and executive produced, won him Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

In his virtual acceptance speech Sudeikis thanked Wilde as well their kids: Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy," he said. "I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this TV show saying, 'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.' I was like, Nah'... She was right."

"Ted Lasso" won all three awards it was nominated for on Sunday night. In addition to winning Best Actor, the series also took home the prize for Best Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham.

As Sudeikis sent a message to Wilde, the actress also shared a shout-out to her ex following "Ted Lasso's" wins.

"Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins!" she tweeted. "@jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VOODZER! So happy for you guys."

Wilde also made a joke about her ex's virtual award show hoodie. (ICYMI, Sudeikis also donned a hoodie when he accepted the Best Actor prize at the 2021 Golden Globes last weekend.)

"I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year," the actress quipped.

Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year. 🙌 — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) March 8, 2021 @oliviawilde

"Ted Lasso's" sweep was one of the few big moments of the night.

"Minari" actor Alan Kim, 8 (who stars in the critically-acclaimed film as David, son of Steven Yeun's character, Jacob), went viral after he broke down in tears while accepting the award for Best Young Actor/Actress during the ceremony.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family…oh my goodness, I'm crying," said Kim, before he continued his speech through tears.

In another, much different, emotional moment during the awards show, Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted another posthumous award for the late actor. Ledward held back tears as she delivered a powerful speech on behalf of her husband, who won Best Actor prize for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black bottom."

"It has to be said aloud that for those of us who know Chad intimately, personally, professionally, those he taught, those he gave a word of advice, those who taught him -- it is so hard to find a celebratory feeling in these moments," she began. As proud as we are of him, yes for his work, but even more just for who he is as a person."

"But his work deserves this. His work in this film deserves this. He deserves this, and so he would always thank God first and foremost in everything," she continued, beginning to tear up. "He would always honor his mother and his father. He would always acknowledge those who came before him, those who charted the path, those who gave him their gifts."

"He may say something about the importance of this story. About the importance of Black voices telling Black stories. He may take this moment to give honor to August Wilson, one of the greatest playwrights of our time," Ledward concluded. "And, as I recently read, societies grow great when all men plant trees in their shade. They know they may never sit and our society may be a far cry from great, but I know that the seeds you planted will grow into forests. And one day we too will be tall enough to reach the heavens. Thank you, Critics' Choice and thank you, Chad."

This comes just one week after Ledward broke down -- and broke the hearts of viewers -- when she accepted the Best Actor award for Boseman at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.