Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Opens Givenchy Fashion Show

Instagram/Getty

Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn were also featured in the show.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, hit the runway this weekend as the opener for the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2021 show.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram to share the exciting news and wrote: "Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21. Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Walker graced the catwalk in a sleek all black ensemble, adding a black chain necklace and a pop of metallic with her silver chunky earrings.

"Opening Givenchy FW21 THANK YOU <3," Meadow captioned her latest snap of the special day on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Due to COVID-19, the large-scale venue where the fashion show took place wasn't allowed to have an audience, which Meadow confessed eased her nerves as she finds big crowds intimidating.

"I was just thinking if it was completely filled and I was walking on the runway, I'd be absolutely terrified," Walker admitted during a takeover of Vogue Magazines social media account.

A-list models, Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn, also took the Givenchy show by storm, showing off their high fashion glam looks through photos and videos posted on their social media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meadow started her modeling career in 2017 and is currently signed with DNA models.

Walker's father tragically passed away in a car accident in November 2013, just a few short weeks after her 15th birthday.

On the anniversary of his death last year, Meadow penned a heartfelt tribute on IG to honor him and captioned the post: "A silly day to remember in sadness. Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping."