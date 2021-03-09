Eva Marcille Claims Janice Dickinson Told Her To 'Get Your Nose Fixed' With ANTM Prize Money

Getty

The former "RHOA" star claims it was the first thing the judge said to her after winning Cycle 3.

On the latest episode of "The Undressing Room" podcast, the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star dished to her co-hosts Lore'l and Dominique Da Diva about what went down when she took the Cycle 3 crown back in 2004.

"When I won Top Model, the first thing I was told was -- outside of Tyra's 'Congratulations' -- Janice Dickinson said, 'Now you can take your money and go get your nose fixed.'"

"Um... I didn't know my nose was broke. It's working."

Eva added, "My point is people always have something to say, especially when you are in the light, they have something to say about your aesthetics, good or bad. There's always something that someone's going to have to say about you."

"So the question is, is at what point do you stop listening to the world and start listening to yourself?"

Meanwhile, the former "ANTM" judge subjected fans to more of her incendiary opinions.

In a no-holds-barred interview on a recent "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, the former supermodel, 66, recalled the time she waited in line for a chance to meet a legendary "Sound of Music" actress.

"I once met Julie Andrews at UCLA and she was in this back room and I was politely waiting my turn in line to get a selfie and at least, you know, get an autograph," Janice began. "And she -- she stopped in front of me and she says, 'I've had enough. Thank you.'"

"And I was like, 'Enough of what?' she continued. "'I stood in this line to get your autograph politely.' She was like, 'Well, I'm done. I'm tired.'"

Julie's reason for cutting the session short clearly rubbed Janice the wrong way.

"I was like, 'F--- you, man. How dare you!'" the "America's Next Top Model" veteran judge explained. "She's a bitch. She hurt my feelings. You can go sound and music elsewhere."