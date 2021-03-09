Olivia Jade Mocks Fan's Spelling Error When Asked About College Admissions Scandal

Instagram

The influencer gave a sarcastic reply to an inquiring TikTok user.

Olivia Jade Giannulli was trying to keep it light when confronted about the college admissions scandal.

The 21-year-old influencer cracked a joke after a TikTok follower attempted to ask about Olivia Jade's time at USC nearly two years after she left the school amid her parents' indictments due to Operation Varsity Blues.

The follower, however, inquired, "How's collage," according to Yahoo.

Picking up on the typo, Olivia Jade replied, "Thank you for asking. It's pretty good. I actually love collaging. I'm working on this really f------ sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It's chef’s kiss, beautiful work I've done."

Back in December, Olivia Jade appeared on "Red Table Talk" to speak out for the first time about her mother, Lori Loughlin, and father, Mossimo Giannulli, being found guilty of soliciting bribes to get Olivia Jade and sister Bella accepted to the University of Southern California. Lori has since been released from prison, while Mossimo remains behind bars.

"I never went back [to the University of Southern California]," Olivia admitted on the show. "I was too embarrassed. I shouldn't have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back."

Olive Jade has since returned to her YouTube channel after almost a year-long absence.