How Patrick Schwarzenegger Once Wound Up Working as Paris Hilton's Security Guard

ABC/Getty

He also revealed what his famous father said that made him stop getting high.

With Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver as parents, Patrick Schwarzenegger was born into the entertainment industry -- but he worked a few odd jobs before throwing himself into the acting world.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Monday night, the 27-year-old actor opened up about some of the gigs on his resume before building out his IMDB page.

Schwarzenegger said that when he was in his mid-teens, he worked at The Grove -- an outdoor shopping plaza in Los Angeles. While there, he cycled through a number of different jobs, as his boss wanted his employees to understand all aspects of what makes The Grove what it is.

"I did everything there. I did valet, security, property walks, lease management tours. I have a really funny story of one time ... I was security guard for the week," he told Kimmel. "Meanwhile, I have my own security guards for me because my dad was governor, right?"

Arnold was the governor -- or Governator -- of California from 2003 until 2011.

"So I'm like a 15-year-old kid with an earpiece and a suit jacket and I show up for work, and they're like, 'Okay, you're security for Paris Hilton today. She's got her book tour, she's coming to The Grove, she's gonna be signing autographs,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'Okay, I know Paris, but okay.'"

"And so she gets out of the car. Paris has a security guard that used to work for my dad," he continued. "I show up, I greet Paris and she's like, 'Patrick? Schwarzenegger? What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm your security guard for the day!' And that was it. It was a fun experience."

"That is really strange," said Kimmel, before calling Los Angeles "a weird place to grow up" -- something he too understood from being raised in Las Vegas.

Patrick also addressed his past love of marijuana at the top of his interview, after being asked if fellow guest and pot entrepreneur Seth Rogen offered him any samples backstage.

"I used to, to the point I couldn't do anything without smoking," Patrick said of his days getting high.

"We went to Easter brunch one day and I was high, my dad sits down next to me and says, 'Are you high.' I said, 'Yes,'" he recalled. "He said, 'Why would you ever want to be high? You have the best life in the world, why would you ever want to take you out of your life?'"

That talk apparently did the trick because Schwarzenegger hasn't smoked in the five years since.