Ryan Murphy Responds After Naya Rivera's Father Says He Broke Promise About College Fund for Her Son

Murphy, alongside "Glee" co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, had pledged to create a college fund for Naya's son, Josey, after her tragic death.

Ryan Murphy didn't wait long to respond after Naya Rivera's father, George, launched a flame war directed at the "Glee" creator for what he alleges are "broken promises" regarding a promised college fund for Naya's 5-year-old son, Josey.

It was clear from the start that George Rivera was hoping to stoke the flames, as he specifically posted, "Get the glee tweeters on this," when he started his campaign late Monday afternoon.

Replying to a nearly year-old thread about Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan's promise to start a fund for Josey, George wrote, "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know ...."

"When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create," he continued. "Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in a unexplainable tragedy ..."

He concluded his thoughts with the phrases, "Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."

As you might expect, fans of the late "Glee" star, who died tragically while swimming with Josey on July 8, 2020, were quick to get riled up, calling out Murphy et al for lying about setting up the fund.

Within an hour, Murphy jumped online to quickly set the record straight, assuring the rising rabble among Naya's fanbase that things are still happening on that front.

Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust. We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) March 10, 2021 @MrRPMurphy

He reiterated that all three main remain determined to create the fund for Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate. "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate," he said.

In other words, while George may not have heard from the trio of Hollywood producers, that doesn't meant that things aren't happening behind the scenes to get this trust set up in Josey's name.

There are likely multiple executors of Naya's estate, so it's possible that George is out of the loop on this one.

Regardless of what is or isn't going on, the back-and-forth got Ryan Murphy's name trending, and it seams the hour lead that George's story had to simmer and stoke the flames of outrage was enough.

Even in the comments to Murphy's explanation about the current status of the college fund, it was clear that him insisting that everything was still moving ahead did little to change the vitriol spilling out all across the Twittersphere.