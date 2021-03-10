Corpse Husband Announces Music Collaboration With Machine Gun Kelly

Twitter/Getty

"FINALLY WE ARE GETTING THE COLLAB OF THE YEAR," one diehard fan wrote.

Popular YouTube streamer, Corpse Husband, and rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, are joining forces to create a new single dropping this Friday called "DAYWALKER."

Yesterday, Corpse shared the exciting news to Twitter and wrote: "MGK X CORPSE. DAYWALKER! Out this Friday!"

MGK X CORPSE

DAYWALKER!

Out this Friday 🦇❗️ pic.twitter.com/7F7RWhHWaR — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 9, 2021 @Corpse_Husband

Users across Twitter were so overjoyed by the exciting news that they managed to get "DAYWALKER" onto the top 10 U.S. trending topics.

"Y'all are wild hahahahaha♥️," the 23-year-old internet personality penned on Instagram.

Instagram

"DAYWALKER" marks Corpse's first A-list collaboration in the music world, which created quiet the frenzy online.

Friends and fans all over the country flooded his social media accounts to show support and love.

Fellow gamer, Karl Jacobs said, "THEY'RE NOT READY SO PROUD OF YOU BROTHER, YOU'RE A KING!"

"I'm not trying to hype you guys up or whatever, but Corpse's new song... is pretty good. I can't wait. Oh my god, you guys are going to love it," Valkyrae admitted during a live stream of Among Us.

While one diehard fan wrote on Twitter: "FINALLY WE ARE GETTING THE COLLAB OF THE YEAR!"

"I don't think I am ready for 2 of my fav artists collabing this is going to take over my mind until Friday arrives," another eager fan commented.

Shortly before Corpse dropped the news about his joint music venture with MGK, the video streamer showed off his over the top Time Square billboard in NYC that he and his fans worked on to help spread the word about his latest single.

With almost 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and racking up over 113 million streams on "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" it's safe to say Corpse is making a huge impact on the music industry.

However, earlier this year Corpse called out Spotify, claiming that the streaming service giant doesn't promote his music the way he thinks it deserves to be.

The "Agoraphobic" singer took to Twitter to show his disapproval in a since-deleted screenshot of his Spotify analytics stating, "To clarify, a lot of bigger artists get a good amount of their plays from big Spotify editorial playlists, which is what Spotify's editorial team pushes to large amounts of people. I never get on them and 1% of my plays is from them."