Kris Jenner Breaks Down Over KUWTK Ending Before Breaking Fourth Wall to Address Camera Crew

Kris reflects on "the most amazing chapter" of her life in an emotional moment.

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is finally coming to an end and it's a life change Kris Jenner clearly isn't ready for.

In a new clip from the upcoming season, Jenner meets up with longtime friends Kyle Richards and Faye Resnick in Palm Springs to discuss the big news. After Corey Gamble says his other half has been "really been down" about the show's final season, Richards asks what she's feeling.

"Just .. sorry ... just 'cause it's hard, it's just hard to think about the end," said Jenner, getting choked up as she spoke. When Faye then asked why they chose to stop despite the show's continued success, Kyle noted that it was probably a "very complicated" decision.

"It is complicated and there's all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody and thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody? And when's the right moment?'" Kris explained.

Then, referring to the crew members in the home, she said, "It's been incredibly challenging, incredibly hard and everybody in this room is my family. These are my family. And they are day one, season one. Every single thing we've ever done we've done together, whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce. Everything has been so public. It's part of our life. Like, this is our life."

"Telling the crew was the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life," Jenner said, before turning to the camera operators and producers and addressing them directly. "We love each other so much. Aw, f---. You don't appreciate what's right in front of you all the time and I appreciate all you guys just for the record."

They, in turn, told her they loved her right back.

"It's about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment and stop 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,'" concluded Kris. "But it's been the most amazing chapter of my life."

Richards, who still stars on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" herself, told Kris she'll probably have more time for fun now that the show's ending. She agreed, but noted, "It's been such a wild ride."