Susan Sarandon Says You Have a Shot at Dating Her If You Do This One Thing

If you've received the Covid shot, you may have a shot with Susan Sarandon.

While appearing on Wednesday's episode of the "Divorced Not Dead" podcast, the actress opened up about her love life, revealing that her next partner only needs to have one particular trait.

"Someone who's been vaccinated for COVID," said Sarandon, 74, when asked what she's looking for in a partner. "I don't care if it's a man or a woman. I mean, I'm open to all age, all color. And those for me, those things are just details. But what I'm interested in is someone who wants to be adventuresome."

The "Thelma & Louise" star said her next partner has the "luxury of not needing to start a family," noting that she has "plenty of family" at this point in her life.

Sarandon has a 35-year-old daughter, Eva, from her relationship with Italian director Franco Amurri and shares two sons: Jack, 31, and Miles, 28, with actor Tim Robbins.

The Oscar winner added that she wants to find someone who "is passionate about what they do."

"They could be a school teacher, or they could be a writer or they could be successful or not successful," Sarandon said. "...Somebody who owns themselves and isn't gonna be intimidated by people coming up to [me] on the street and saying, 'Oh my God, I love you.'"

Although she's not against dating, the "Stepmom" star said she's been enjoying being single, noting that this is the "first time" she's been on her own.

"I'm kind of getting off on being by myself," she explained. "I think I'm pretty open to the idea of being with someone, but, you know, it certainly would take someone extraordinary to share my medicine cabinet at this point. I think that that those days are over."

Sarandon said she's unsure if she could ever live with someone again.

"I'm loving walking around naked," she quipped.