Holly Robinson Peete Resurfaces Claim Sharon Osbourne Said She Was 'Too Ghetto' For The Talk

The actress, who was let go from the show in 2011, said she posted the claim after watching Sharon's heated racism argument with Sheryl Underwood.

Holly Robinson Peete claimed Sharon Osbourne called her "too ghetto" for the "The Talk," the CBS show Holly was let go from back in 2011.

Taking to her Twitter account on Friday, the actress said she posted the accusation in light of Wednesday's episode where Sharon was brought to tears during a heated discussion about racism with co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too 'ghetto' for #theTalk...then I was gone💨," she shared. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf"

At the time of her departure from "The Talk," Holly, who was an original co-host, said she was in the dark about why she was let go, only finding out she wouldn't be returning two days before the second season was to launch.

"I tuned into the show thinking I may hear something about why there, and of course, I heard nothing,” she relayed to The Hollywood Reporter a few months after the exit. "It was a very, very frustrating time -- the most frustrating time of my professional life."

Leah Remini, Holly's co-host who also was not brought back after the inaugural season, was the first to make the accusation against Sharon.

"Sharon thought me and Holly were 'Ghetto'. We were not funny, awkward and didn't know ourselves. She had us fired," Leah tweeted in March of 2012.

Sharon took to Twitter to shoot down Leah's claim, writing at the time, "Leah knows that I have never been in the position to hire or fire anyone on the show."

On Wednesday's show, Sharon and Sheryl's argument began over Sharon's defense of her longtime friend Piers Morgan after he attacked Meghan Markle following her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As part of the fallout of his remarks, Piers first stormed off the "Good Morning Britain" set and now no longer has a job there.

When called to task for defending what Sheryl said were attacks tinged with racism, Sharon got emotional, demanding that Sheryl tell her what Piers had said that was racist, and expressing concern that by defending him she would also be labeled as racist.

Sharon spoke out about the fight on Thursday with a tweet, apologizing "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over," she admitted.

Sharon went on to say that she "is not perfect," is "still learning" and "will continue to learn, listen and do better."