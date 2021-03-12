Hugh Grant Revisits Bad Day That Led to Notorious Sex Worker Scandal

Getty

He was dating Elizabeth Hurley at the time.

Hugh Grant revealed his infamous sex scandal emerged after a screening of his "atrocious" acting and a subsequent liquid lunch.

In 1995, the British actor was arrested with sex worker Divine Brown for engaging in "an act of lewd conduct" off the Sunset Strip.

"I was about to launch my first Hollywood film -- my timing was impeccable," Grant recalled on Thursday's "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "My problem was -- that was my first Hollywood film and I'd just been to see it."

"Everybody in it was brilliant but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind," he continued. "I had a Ken Russell kind of lunch and one thing led to another."

Russell, the late British filmmaker, was famous for his directing style which grew "exponentially broader as his alcohol intake for the day increased," according to The Guardian.

The movie, "Nine Months," co-starred Julianne Moore, Robin Williams and Joan Cusack. It went on to be a commercial success, earning $138.5 million worldwide.