J.Lo and A-Rod SPLIT — And the Memes Have Already Started

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it off.

The pair, known as J-Rod, have gone their separate ways after dating for four years and being engaged for two, according to reports.

Just three weeks ago, the 51-year-old superstar shared several sweet photographs of herself kissing the 45-year-old baseball legend during an outing in the Dominican Republic, where she was filming her romantic comedy, "Shotgun Wedding."

The couple had twice postponed their own nuptials after they agreed to walk down the aisle together back in March 2019.

About a month after they were confirmed to be dating in March of 2017, Alex went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to detail how easy it was for the two to find a love connection after bumping into each other at a restaurant.

"Then we basically had a small chit-chat... and she says, 'You have my number, reach out.' And I went home that night and reached out." he explained.

The two would go on to celebrate their relationship on Instagram over the years with adorable snaps of themselves and their children; J.Lo shares twins, Emme and Max, 13, with ex Marc Anthony, while A-Rod shares Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, with Cynthia Scurtis.

With their unmistakable chemistry and endearing online presence, the news of the split shook fans, as they took to social media to share their feelings.

My thoughts on JLo and ARod pic.twitter.com/xu4S02YxJR — Danielle Rand (@danielle_rand) March 12, 2021 @danielle_rand

The exact moment ARod knew he was done with JLo: pic.twitter.com/KciUkZR8a2 — EFRAIN (@TUENEMIGOEFRAIN) March 12, 2021 @TUENEMIGOEFRAIN

not him being in back to back meetings but needing to break the news about JLO and Arod pic.twitter.com/oRjHLdYA5L — Karinaaa (@karonnalime) March 12, 2021 @karonnalime