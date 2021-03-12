Meghan McCain's Husband Claims Joe Biden is Senile and Only Thinks He's Running America

Twitter

"This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person."

Joe Biden isn't in charge — he only thinks he is.

So says Meghan McCain's husband Ben Domench, who appeared on Fox Business on Thursday to blast the President's COVID-19 update.

"This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person who thinks that they're in charge of America but actually isn't running anything," Domenech chortled, "and I'm not going to pretend otherwise."

Fox podcast host: "This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person who thinks that they're in charge of America but actually isn't running anything" https://t.co/N2naJzX3EH pic.twitter.com/jFnSOttb2G — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 12, 2021 @mmfa

"I mean, the reality is that this guy who has been trolled out to us as being president of the United States except for the fact that he hasn't taken a single question for 50 days."

In his first prime-time address on Thursday, the President said he wanted all adults to be made eligible for Covid vaccines by May 1, and that his aim was to have Americans celebrating Independence Day as normal.

"If we do all this, if we do our part, we do this together, by July the 4th, there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," he said.

Meghan, for her part, seemed either highly encouraged by these words — or highly sarcastic.

If this virus is over by the Fourth of July - there won't be a firework left in this entire country because I will have bought them all and lit them off my roof with an American flag bandana. pic.twitter.com/7EuOoZ9CAx — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 12, 2021 @MeghanMcCain

"If this virus is over by the Fourth of July - there won't be a firework left in this entire country because I will have bought them all and lit them off my roof with an American flag bandana," she tweeted.