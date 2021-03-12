Sharon Osbourne Posts New Statement After Piers Morgan Racism Fight with Sheryl Underwood

Getty

Osbourne got into it with her "The Talk" co-host after defending Morgan's attacks on Meghan Marklefollowing her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While "The Talk" barely addressed the fight that erupted between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on Thursday, Osbourne spoke out later that night with a new statement posted to her Instagram.

Osbourne and Underwood got into an argument over Osbourne's defense of her longtime friend Piers Morgan after he attacked Meghan Markle following her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. As part of the fallout of his remarks, Morgan first stormed off the "Good Morning Britain" set and now no longer has a job there.

When called to task for defending what Underwood said were attacks tinged with racism, Osbourne got emotional, demanding that Underwood tell her what Morgan had said that was racist, and expressing concern that by defending him she would also be labeled as racist.

It was an argument that was heated, spontaneous and off-the-cuff. Now, Osbourne said she's coming at the topic with a much cooler head after "sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart" for a while.

After expressing how much respect she has, and how much love and support she's received from the Black community, Osbourne apologized "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne admitted.

She went on to say that she "is not perfect," is "still learning" and "will continue to learn, listen and do better."

She then emphasized that she does not "condone racism misogyny or bullying," adding, "I should have been more specific about that in my tweet." Osbourne followed up her initial blanket statement of support by clarifying that while she didn't necessarily support Morgan's stance, she supported his freedom of speech to express it.

"I will always support freedom of speech," she reiterated in her new statement. "But now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction."

She then concluded her thoughts by emphasizing continued learning and growth and support toward change. "I hope we can all hold each other up with accountability, compassion and love during this powerful time of paving the way for so much needed change," she wrote.

It was a far different tone from two days prior when Osbourne was near tears after Underwood asked her what she would say to those who feel that by backing Morgan she's validating, or at the least offering a "safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree."

"I don't know what he's uttered that's racist," Osbourne responded. "I'm not trying to slide out of this one. I don't know. Tell me what has he uttered that's racist."

"I feel even like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist," Sharon said in the argument. "So that makes me a racist. And for me at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say, 'I ain't racist. What's it got to do with me?' Okay. How can I be racist about anybody? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?"

After a commercial break, Osbourne got even more heated, saying, "I will ask you again Sheryl, I've been asking you during the break -- I am asking you again -- and don't try and cry cause if anyone should be crying, it should be me," she said.

"You tell me where you have heard him say -- educate me -- tell me when you have heard him say racist things and educate me, tell me."

Sheryl replied, "It is not the exact words of racism. It's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is. That's what makes it racist."

After a tense back-and-forth, Osbourne pushed, "Answer me this one, 'cause I don't know, I don't understand. I don't understand if he doesn't like someone. And I think this is for everybody who is born white. If Piers doesn't like someone and they happen to be Black, does that make him a racist? No, no, that's a no. No. Right? So why can't it be he just doesn't like her? Why does it have to be racist?"

Underwood did emphasize that she doesn't want the audience to think the panel is "attacking" Sharon for being racist. "I've never heard you utter anything racist, but I have felt that Piers was racist in his stance against Meghan Markle," Underwood explained. "And the last time he was on this show, I said as much. I said it when he was on this show."