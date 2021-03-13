Chrissy Teigen Has Zoom Meeting from Hospital Bed: 'Feel Like Some Organs Need Removal'

Getty/Instagram

The supermodel said she was in the emergency room recently in a previous post.

Chrissy Teigen revealed she was laid up in the hospital for a possible medical procedure, but it didn't stop her from working remotely.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the supermodel, 35, shared a photo of herself being cared for at a medical facility while she took part in a video conference call.

"When you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal," she captioned the post.

Two days prior, Chrissy said was in the emergency room recently when she wished her friend and hair stylist Jen Atkin a happy birthday on Instagram.

"@jenatkinhair photo dump. sorry for the delay I was in the emergency room I hope that's ok. Happy birthday!!!!!!!!!!," she wrote alongside snaps of the pair.

Although she has yet to reveal more details for the hospital visits, the cookbook author had endometriosis surgery last month. She highlighted the scars from the procedure -- and ones from her breast implant removal last year -- in a February post.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Happy Valentine's Day. Love yourself! Bitch has been throuuugh it," she wrote alongside a photo of herself naked in front of a mirror.

Chrissy also suffered a placenta abruption while 20 weeks pregnant in September, resulting in the loss of her and husband John Legend's third child, a son they named Jack.

The couple opened up about their tragic loss, sharing raw, emotional posts from the hospital at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," wrote Chrissy. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she added. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."