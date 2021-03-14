The Talk Goes on Hiatus Amid CBS Probe of Sharon Osbourne-Sheryl Underwood Argument About Race

CBS

Osbourne had apologized "to anyone of color" that she may have offended after her heated exchange with Underwood.

"The Talk" will be taking a brief hiatus after CBS launched an investigation into the heated argument between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

The network cancelled shows scheduled for Monday and Tuesday as it continues its probe into last week's episode where Underwood questioned Osbourne over her defense of Piers Morgan after he attacked Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace," CBS said in a previous statement. "All matters related to the Wednesday episode of 'The Talk' are currently under internal review."

The exchange between Osbourne and Underwood blew up, as Underwood said some viewed Morgan's attacks on Markle as racist, while Osbourne demanded proof and expressed concern about herself coming off as racist for defending Morgan.

On Friday, Osbourne claimed CBS "blindsided" her with the question about Morgan during the episode.

"I blame the network for it," Osbourne told the Variety. "I was blindsided, totally blindsided by the whole situation. In my 11 years, this was the first time I was not involved with the planning the segment."

Osbourne said the showrunners asked her about eight minutes before taping began if she could be asked about the controversial tweet.

"I said, 'Sure, they can ask me whatever. But then I get on there, I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions. I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared. I was honestly in shock."

"I felt like I was in front of a firing squad. I felt like a lamb held out for slaughter. They had me there for 20 minutes."

During commercial break, Osbourne said she "begged" her co-hosts "to stop, to please change subjects."

"I don’t know why they did it to me," she added. "The showrunners told me it came from executives to do this to me."

A day before blaming CBS, Osbourne tweeted an apology "to anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over," Osbourne admitted.