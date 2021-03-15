Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List (Updating Live)

And the nominees are ...
The 2021 Award Season rolls on with the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, which are going down a little later this year following pandemic-related delays.
On Monday morning, husband and wife duo Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees in a two-part ceremony. The telecast itself will go down on April 25, 2021 -- and, at this point, there's no word on whether the show will once again go host-less.
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actor In a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Actress In a Leading Role
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Actor In a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Actress In a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Directing
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emereld Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
International Feature Film
- Another Round, Denmark
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Romania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Costume Design
- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul
Original Song
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night In Miami
Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Documentary Short Subject
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Natasha
Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami
- The White Tiger
Animated Feature Film
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Animated Short
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes - People
Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Live Action Short Film
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye