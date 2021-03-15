Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List (Updating Live)

And the nominees are ...

The 2021 Award Season rolls on with the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, which are going down a little later this year following pandemic-related delays.

On Monday morning, husband and wife duo Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees in a two-part ceremony. The telecast itself will go down on April 25, 2021 -- and, at this point, there's no word on whether the show will once again go host-less.

Best Picture

- The Father

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- Minari

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor In a Leading Role

- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins, The Father

- Gary Oldman, Mank

- Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress In a Leading Role

- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

- Frances McDormand, Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor In a Supporting Role

- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress In a Supporting Role

- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

- Olivia Colman, The Father

- Amanda Seyfried, Mank

- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Directing

- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

- David Fincher, Mank

- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

- Emereld Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cinematography

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- News of the World

- Nomadland

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

- Another Round, Denmark

- Better Days, Hong Kong

- Collective, Romania

- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sound

- Greyhound

- Mank

- News of the World

- Soul

- Sound of Metal

Production Design

- The Father

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- News of the World

- Tenet

Visual Effects

- Love and Monsters

- The Midnight Sky

- Mulan

- The One and Only Ivan

- Tenet

Costume Design

- Emma

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- Mulan

- Pinocchio

Makeup and Hairstyling

- Emma

- Hillbilly Elegy

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- Pinocchio

Original Score

- Da 5 Bloods

- Mank

- Minari

- News of the World

- Soul

Original Song

- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Husavik, Eurovision

- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead

- Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Documentary Feature

- Collective

- Crip Camp

- The Mole Agent

- My Octopus Teacher

- Time

Documentary Short Subject

- Colette

- A Concerto Is a Conversation

- Do Not Split

- Hunger Ward

- A Love Song for Natasha

Original Screenplay

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Minari

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- The Father

- Nomadland

- One Night In Miami

- The White Tiger

Animated Feature Film

- Onward

- Over the Moon

- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

- Soul

- Wolfwalkers

Animated Short

- Burrow

- Genius Loci

- If Anything Happens I Love You

- Opera

- Yes - People

Film Editing

- The Father

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Live Action Short Film