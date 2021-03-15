Oscar Nominations 2021: The Complete List (Updating Live)

And the nominees are ...

The 2021 Award Season rolls on with the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, which are going down a little later this year following pandemic-related delays.

On Monday morning, husband and wife duo Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the nominees in a two-part ceremony. The telecast itself will go down on April 25, 2021 -- and, at this point, there's no word on whether the show will once again go host-less.

Best Picture

- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor In a Leading Role

- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress In a Leading Role

- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor In a Supporting Role

- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress In a Supporting Role

- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Directing

- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- David Fincher, Mank
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
- Emereld Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cinematography

- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

- Another Round, Denmark
- Better Days, Hong Kong
- Collective, Romania
- The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
- Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sound

- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal

Production Design

- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet

Visual Effects

- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet

Costume Design

- Emma
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio

Makeup and Hairstyling

- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio

Original Score

- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- Soul

Original Song

- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Husavik, Eurovision
- Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night In Miami

Documentary Feature

- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time

Documentary Short Subject

- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Natasha

Original Screenplay

- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted Screenplay

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night In Miami
- The White Tiger

Animated Feature Film

- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers

Animated Short

- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes - People

Film Editing

- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Live Action Short Film

- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye

