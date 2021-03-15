Southern Charm Cameras Caught Madison LeCroy Bragging About A-Rod DM's But Edited it Out, Shep Rose Claims

Getty/Instagram

"Well, I'm DMing and with A-Rod, but we can't talk about that. Or they can't air this because I signed an NDA," she supposedly boasts in the clip.

Madison LeCroy claims she tried to keep the whole A-Rod thing "as quiet as possible"; not so, says co-star Shep Rose.

The "Southern Charm" star joined Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Monday to discuss the fallout, where he claimed that not only was LeCroy openly boasting about DMing J.Lo's fiancé — but she did it in front of the show's rolling cameras.

The supposed clip, which would have appeared in episode 8 of season 7, never made it to air.

Shep was the first to suggest a LeCroy had signed a non-disclosure agreement with A-Rod, claiming as much in an US Weekly article.

If what he told Andy on Monday is true, then she may have broken the NDA by confirming its existence:

"Here's how it went down: We had an episode on Capers Island. I don't know if anybody remembers that, but we were all out at the beach and it was lovely. And she threw the party and Austin wasn't invited and it was like contentious and whatnot."

"And on the ride home, it got kinda heated, between everyone really, except for me. And she said on camera, there's camera's buzzing around we're on a boat. And she's like, 'well, I'm DMing and with A-Rod, but we can't talk about that. Or they can't air this because I signed an NDA.'"

"And that's the first I heard of it. And I was like, 'Oh my God,' my eyes almost popped out of my head, but hey, you know, I think from what I understand, he approached her."

"But, you know, NDA is a weird little document, isn't it?" he continued. "I'm not sure how effective they are, and I'm not sure if I signed one in any capacity, I would be talking about it very much. For my own preservation."

He said that for whatever reason, the producers of the show opted not to use the clip, which would have aired just before the reunion episodes, when all the drama kicked off proper.

"I guess it was Craig who sort of let that cat out of the bag and it didn't take long for the internet or whatever to sleuth the answers, which it never does, does it?"

While he accepted the drama was great for exposure for the show, he also admitted he reminisced for the old days with the OG crew who were "just bunch of random people from Charleston" and this type of furor "was inconceivable back then."

During the reunion last month, Craig Conover accused LeCroy of "flying around the country sleeping with men, married men — Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine," he said, adding: "You flew to Miami to f--- an ex-MLB player."

https://player.theplatform.com/p/HNK2IC/aO3boJhesuo7/select/media/guid/2140479951/4303235/feed/embed_feed/feed/embed_feed/feed/embed_feed?playAll=true&ec=f&fwsitesection=bravo_video_vod_embed_whitelist¶ms=siteSectionId=bravo_video_vod_embed&isEmbedded=true

She branded the allegations fake and offered to take a lie detector test; while the player's name was bleeped out during the episode, she confirmed afterwards that A-Rod was who they were talking about, but she'd told Bravo they "couldn't use that."

Addressing the rumors to Page Six, she insisted A-Rod "never physically cheated on his fiancée with me"; she blamed the leak on telling "the wrong person", adding "I have tried to be as quiet as possible."

TooFab has reached out to Bravo regarding the deleted clip.

It remains to be seen if LeCroy had anything at all to do with the recent drama surrounding Lopez and Rodriguez.

While it was initially reported they had split completely, A-Rod confirmed Saturday he is "definitely not single", and that the pair are "working through some things."