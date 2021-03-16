Bachelor Couples That Are Still Together in 2021

Instagram

These duos have stood the test of time after the final rose was handed out!

Reality TV romances may not have the best reputation, which is in part thanks to a lot of headline-making breakups that happen in Bachelor Nation. But the couples who stick together further than the final rose often don’t make the news -- and there's a lot more of those couples than you'd think!

Over the course of the 19 years "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette," and "Bachelor in Paradise" have been on the air, plenty of contestants have found their match. In fact, the very first Bachelorette, Trista, is still happily married to her pick Ryan Sutter and the duo share two children of their own. Quite a few other couples have also started their own family thanks to the franchise and they're all pleased with how things turned out...even if it was a bit non-traditional.

Find out which couples made it in the real world...

1. Tayshia Adams & Zac Clark

On the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," Tayshia Adams found love with Zac Clark, who openly shared his touching story of overcoming addiction. Although it's only been a few months since the season wrapped, Tayshia and Zac look more in love than ever as they settle down in New York City and start wedding planning!

"I officially decided it's going to be between either the months of April to July because all the other months are taken. But as far as when that will happen, maybe a year from now? We aren't really rushing to set a date right away...I'm excited to start wedding planning. I love all of that. I love decor, I love being creative and finding stuff that people haven't done before. I don't think he knows exactly what he has gotten himself into," Tayshia recently told ET Canada.

Before Tayshia Adams took charge of season 16 of "The Bachelorette," Clare Crawley was the show's lead and, at 39, served as the oldest Bachelorette in the show’s history. Just two weeks into the season, Clare realized her instant connection with Dale Moss was so strong that she couldn't see herself with anyone else. After getting engaged, the duo departed the show early, but have had a rocky relationship ever since.

Just a few months after Dale proposed, he announced their breakup on Instagram, which reportedly "blindsided" Clare. Despite the split, the couple appear to have reconciled and were recently spotted together on several occasions, including a romantic beach vacay in Florida.

While Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham didn't get together in typical "Bachelor" style, they definitely couldn't be happier to have ended up together. After Arie originally proposed to Becca Kufrin, he called things off before "After The Final Rose" and reached out to his runner-up Lauren. The couple rekindled their relationship, got married in 2019 and welcomed their first child later that year. Arie and Lauren are now expecting twins, due later this year.

On their recent two year wedding anniversary, Arie wrote, "This year has pulled so many people apart but I only feel more connected and more in love with you. It's funny if you think of where we were at a year ago, finally figuring out how to be new parents. Now a year later we have it all figured out (seemingly) but at the same time have no idea what’s coming haha. I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it, I can't wait for what this next year holds for us. I'm so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together."

Back in 2017, Rachel Lindsay gave her final rose to Bryan Abasolo, who got down on one knee to pop the big question. Two years later, they tied the knot in a non-televised ceremony in Mexico. The couple now call Miami their homebase but Rachel has recently been living in Los Angeles for work. Thankfully Bryan will be joining her soon.

Rachel says that the couple has beat all odds after finding love in such a non-traditional way, explaining, "Yeah, the odds are against you. I mean, one, you've got to go through all these men or women, depending on who the lead is, to figure out who it is that you want to spend your life with. Then you've got to deal with the court of public opinion. All these people telling you what you should have done, how you should have navigated your season. Then you've got to deal with family. Family doesn't really believe it. You know, my dad is a federal judge. He was like, 'You guys are infatuated with each other.' He was not buying into it. It took time for him to realize we were really in love and this was the real deal."

JoJo Fletcher picked Jordan Rodgers as the winner of season 12 of "The Bachelorette" and he, in turn, popped the question. The duo have been engaged since 2016 and Jordan even reproposed in 2019! They were supposed to officially tie the knot in 2020 but their wedding got postponed due to COVID. They rescheduled to May 2021, but after the venue told them they would only be able to have 10 guests, they decided to push it off once again.

"I think that Jordan and I have decided, like, if it's not going to work out to have this huge, extravagant wedding that we really have dreamed up, we'll still do it on our own, together. We've been engaged — it will be five years by our new wedding day. If we have to push it another year — six years, crazy — we will get married no matter what!" JoJo told Extra.

Desiree Hartsock's season of "The Bachelorette" may have faced some challenges, like when front-runner Brooks Forester voluntarily left the show, but things worked out how they were supposed to when she chose Chris Siegfried. The couple got married in 2015 and share two children, Asher and Zander.

"Six years, it goes fast! I feel like with Chris and I, you know, if we met outside of the show, we would have ended up together anyway. But I think one of the key things - especially with newer couples because they have a different amount of social pressure - I think it's honestly making the relationship a priority and not becoming famous, like, stop caring about your Instagram followers. And if you love the person, then make that your priority and maybe move away from LA rather than moving to LA," Desiree said on Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast.

When it was Sean Lowe's turn to be "The Bachelor," he got down on one knee to propose to Catherine Giudici. In 2014, the couple said their vows in front of America in the first televised "Bachelor" live TV wedding. The couple share three children - Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia - who Sean hopes doesn't mind that their parents met on TV.

"I'm hoping the kids don't care - that they think it's super lame when they're teenagers. But I've got a backup plan, if they really are interested...Catherine had someone edit the entire season where it's only me and her, so we can show them that, as opposed to the whole season with all the other women involved," Sean told People.

8. Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney

Jason Mesnick's season of "The Bachelor" was not without drama as he gave his final rose to Melissa Rycroft but then changed his mind. After breaking up with Melissa, he pursued his runner up, Molly Malaney, who had already said yes to being "The Bachelorette." Molly quickly turned down the opportunity and the duo began dating, eventually getting married in a televised ceremony in 2010. Molly became a stepmom to Jason’s son Ty and they then welcomed their daughter Riley in 2013.

"Me agreeing to be the Bachelorette, it was a really big deal. I was hesitant, I didn't think I was right for it, so it was easy to let that go. And for us to be able to be on our own, away from the show, take our time, date as a normal couple - we dated long distance for 10 months before I moved out to Seattle - it was perfect. It allowed us to just be regular," Molly said during an episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"

9. Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter

During the first season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003, Trista Rehn gave her final rose to firefighter Ryan Sutter. They tied the knot later that year in a televised ceremony and during their 17 year marriage, have welcomed two children. As for finding love and getting married on TV? Trista says she has no regrets.

"I do not [regret it]. It was the best day ever. A close second to my children's births...But no, I don’t regret it at all. It was a beautiful day and I feel very lucky to have had the experience," Trista told Us Weekly.

Jade Roper, who originally appeared on Chris Soules' season of "The Bachelor," and Tanner Tolbert, who was a part of Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, found love on "Bachelor in Paradise." By the end of the season, they had gotten engaged and the duo have never looked back. The couple got married in a televised ceremony and now share three children.

In honor of their recent five year anniversary, Jade penned a sweet note, writing, "We've created a life of companionship, fulfillment and love through the ups and downs of life, and I wouldn't and couldn't do it with anyone else. We've celebrated each other through the highs and have held on to each other in the lows. Thank you for teaching, inspiring and challenging me to be a better me, even when you drive me crazy. I think marriage is a commitment and a beautiful promise to be someone’s best friend forever, and I'm so proud of us and the family we've created. Cheers to choosing each other and to the rest of our life together."

11. Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon may have a complicated love story but it all goes back to "Bachelor in Paradise." After Ashley was a part of Chris Soules' season and Jared was on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season, they both headed to "Paradise," where they dated for a few weeks. Jared ultimately called it off but over the course of the next few years the duo went from friends to lovers. They tied the knot in 2019 and are currently hoping to expand their family soon.

"Before Jared, at the end of every day, I'd think, 'I'm one day closer to being with my person.' Now every night I think another precious day has gone by with my love. I don't think personally life can get any better than it is now for us and I'm grateful for it every day. I love being in our comforting, supportive, playful, loving marriage," Ashley wrote on Instagram.

12. Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

After Raven Gates appeared on Nick Viall’s season of "The Bachelor" and Adam Gottschalk looked for love on Rachel Lindsay's season, they found each other on season four of "Bachelor in Paradise." At the end of the run, Raven and Adam chose to continue to get to know each other outside of the show. Two years later, he popped the question and the duo planned to get married in 2020. Unfortunately, they've had to postpone their wedding three times due to COVID.

"We were supposed to be married three times by now. My brother asked me over the weekend, he's like, 'Are you married yet? Have you not just went ahead and eloped at this point?' I'm like, 'No! We're waiting it out,'" Raven said on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"

13. Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert met on season six of "Bachelor in Paradise" after Caelynn appeared on Colton Underwood's season of “The Bachelor” and Dean was featured on Rachel Lindsay's season. The couple connected during the summer series but Dean ultimately broke up with Caelynn on her birthday and left the show. He returned a few episodes later to win her back and the duo left the show as a couple. Since then, they've traveled the world and are even building a house together in Las Vegas. While they aren't married, they wear rings to show their commitment.

"He started wearing a hair tie around his ring finger to fight women off. I liked the idea, and we just talked about getting rings. It's just nice to know we are in a strong committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved as Dean would like to say," Caelynn said on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!"

14. Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin, who fans first met on Colton Underwood's season, and Dylan Barbour, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season, also found love on "Bachelor in Paradise." The duo got engaged by the end of the season, which aired in 2019. While their wedding plans are on hold due to COVID, they did recently buy a house together.

"So, the wedding planning journey I put to a little bit of a pause just with COVID and everything. And we're trying to wait to see what the state of the world is going to be in the next year or two...I think we are just loving being engaged and, I mean, we definitely want to make the next step and we're ready, but I don't think we're rushing into it too much for now," Hannah told Us Weekly.

