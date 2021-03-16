Charlie Sheen Reacts After Soleil Moon Frye Details Their First Sexual Encounter In Hulu Doc

Getty

Sheen says he hasn't watched Kid '90 yet, but it's at the top of his to-do list.

Charlie Sheen has nothing but love for Soleil Moon Frye, who opened up about losing her virginity to him in her new documentary "Kid '90."

In the film, Frye at first reveals she was sexually assaulted when she was 17 or 18 years old, before having her first consensual sexual experience with Sheen when she was 18. The actor would have been 29 at the time, with Frye explaining in a diary entry that was "somebody I've had a crush on for years" and a person "that intrigues me and excited me."

She went on to compare him to her own personal "Mr. Big" from "Sex and the City."

In a statement to Us Weekly, the actor said Soleil is "a good egg," before wishing her "well in this resurgence of hers." He added that he hasn't watched the doc yet, but "it's on my list to watch and very near the top."

Speaking more about their relationship with USA Today, the "Punky Brewster" star said Sheen has always been "really kind" to her.

"I can only speak to my experience and my story with him," she added. "In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterwards, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support."