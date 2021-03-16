Doorbell Cam Captures Florida Plane Crash That Killed Four-Year-Old Boy in SUV

NewsNOW from FOX

A mother and son were driving near the airport when the aircraft smashed into them.

Three people are dead after a plane crashed into an SUV in Florida

The horrific accident, captured on a doorbell camera, killed two people aboard the plane, as well as a four-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle it hit.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft got into difficulty shortly after take-off from North Perry Airport at 3 PM on Monday; the six-seater plane only made it a few hundred yards into the air before it nosedived into the car, passing below with tragic timing.

Viewer Discretion Advised:

The chilling footage shows the black SUV obliviously driving past the camera-equipped home when the aircraft suddenly plunges into its roof, the plane spinning 180 degrees before bursting into flames, as horrified neighbors rush out to see.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue said the plane's pilot and passenger died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV managed to pull herself free of the wreckage, before frantically trying to save her young son. Both were seriously wounded and were rushed to hospital, but the child later succumbed to his injuries.

They were later identified as Megan "Ki Ki" Bishop, a teacher assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary, and her only son, Taylor.

Investigators are not yet certain what caused the crash; but Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told the Sun Sentinel that a mechanical problem may have caused the plane to clip a power line.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating. The victims aboard the plane have not yet been identified.

"It was like a bomb going off," Anabel Fernandez, whose Ring video captured the crash, told the publication.

"I'm always afraid being here, my family and I see the planes flying very low while we're walking the neighborhood or sometimes when we're out back in the pool."