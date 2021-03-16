Elliot Page Says Offers Are Rolling In After Coming Out as Trans

Wynne Neilly for TIME

Page's celebrity friends, fans and ex-wife also celebrate his Time cover.

Elliot Page is opening up about his life after coming out as a transgender man last year, in his first magazine cover story for Time.

"What I was anticipating was a lot of support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia," Page told the publication, adding that that's "essentially what happened." Focusing more on the love and support, the profile reveals Page's Instagram followers have boomed and Hollywood creatives have come out in droves trying to get him involved in their upcoming projects. He also feels better than ever about acting going forward.

"I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," said Page, who revealed he also underwent top surgery around the same time he first announced he was trans. "It has completely transformed my life ... No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

The profile states casting directors have reached out saying "it would be an honor to cast Page in their next big movie," while his team has seen "more activity than they have in years." While "many of the offers coming in -- to direct, to produce, to act -- are trans related," the article says he's also getting offered "dude roles."

Page will continue to play Vanya on "The Umbrella Academy," telling the publication he was initially attracted to the role because he "related to how much Vanya was closed off." Though he said "it's going to be adjustment" in terms of those on set getting his pronouns correct, showrunner Steve Blackman said it already feels like "there's a tremendous weight off his shoulders" now that they've resumed filming.

The actor also gave some insight into why he chose the name Elliot, showing off a tattoo that reads "E.P. Phone Home," a reference that both fits his initials and to one of his favorite movies. "I loved E.T. when I was a kid and always wanted to look like the boys in the movies, right?" he explained.

After sharing the cover to his Instagram page, Page's account was flooded with celebratory messages from his celebrity friends, fans and supporters. Among one of the first to comment on the post was ex-wife Emma Portner -- who Page said he's "remained close friends" with since they divorced earlier this year. "Teary in pride. Love you tons," wrote Portner.

"Umbrella Academy" costar Emmy Raver exclaimed, "YES!!!! YES!!! YES!!!" with a series of heart emojis. Fellow costar Aidan Gallagher and celebs including Natasha Lyonne, Danielle MacDonald, Janet Mock and Kate Mara all showed their support with heart-related emojis as well.

Cazzie David and Genesis Rodriguez shared a series of raised hand emojis, while Page's Vaycation cohost Ian Daniel wrote, "Love this cover and photo. We are grateful for your fire and love. Love you bug."

Trans actor Chella Man, who stars on "Titans," wrote, "Proud of you, Elliot! Keep on," with a fire emoji.