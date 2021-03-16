Sarah Harding Opens Up About Breast Cancer Fight: 'I Won't See Another Christmas'

Getty

The Girls Aloud singer revealed: "I don't know how many months I have left."

Sarah Harding opened up about her battle with cancer in her new memoir "Hear Me Out."

In an excerpt obtained by The Times on Saturday, the Girls Aloud singer revealed a recent diagnosis said she may not see another holiday season as her breast cancer has spread to other areas of her body.

"In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last," the 39-year-old star wrote. "I don't want an exact prognosis. I don't know why anyone would want that."

"Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what's important to me now," she continued. "I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax. I'm at a stage now where I don't know how many months I have left."

Back in August, Harding first shared she had breast cancer on social media. In her book, she wrote the announcement was "scary" but "the right thing to do". She then detailed how she was put in a coma and placed on a ventilator, as she had sepsis while in the hospital.

"Even then, the doctor wasn't sure he was going to be able to pull me back from it, so advised Mum to prepare for the worst."

About a month later, she underwent both chemotherapy and a mastectomy.

"Now there's just a bunch of stitches where my breast used to be," she wrote. "I can't look at myself in the mirror anymore. I can't face it. On top of everything else, I just don't look like me anymore. I don't recognize myself. It's very hard to wake up every morning knowing that a part of me is missing; that part of my womanhood is gone. The loss of it breaks my heart."

"Who knows, maybe I'll surprise everyone, but that's how I'm looking at things."

Harding rose to fame on "Popstars: The Rivals" in 2002 where she was voted into Girls Aloud. They remained a band until 2013. She also won "Celebrity Big Brother" in 2017.