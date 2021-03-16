Grandma Captures Video of 'Horned Demon' Standing Over Granddaughter's Crib

Facebook

"One night we heard her telling it no, and to go away."

A Las Vegas grandmother reached out to paranormal experts after she recorded a "demon" lurking over the crib of her granddaughter.

Tory McKenzie, 41, had set up a motion-activated camera in Amber McKenzie's room after the two-year-old was overheard talking to an unseen object, telling it "go away" one night, according to Tory's Facebook post, per LAD Bible.

Four days later, the grandmother checked the footage and made a gruesome discovery; there appeared to be a creature standing over the sleeping child and her seven-month brother, Michael McKenzie.

"It was so shocking when I saw it. I had to do a double take," Tory said on her post for The Paranormal Society of Northeast GA Facebook account. "The first thing I saw was horns on its head, so you immediately think it's the devil or a demon."

"We thought it was a family member looking after the kids, but that picture, I have no idea," she continued. "It's terrifying. I showed the kids and my 13-year-old son was scared by it. I ran over to the house and showed my eldest son. We were just in shock and he couldn't explain it either."

"I just want to get rid of whatever it is," she added.

After attempting to ward off the evil spirit by burning oils and playing The All-American Rejects' "Move Along", Tory was at her wits end and decided to ask for help online.

And when she received backlash from people accusing her of faking the footage, Tory pushed back.

"I'm not that talented when it comes to technology to fake the photo, and I didn't share it on my own page so it's not like I was trying to get attention from it. Everybody was asleep, so it couldn't have been my son or his partner."

Other than the haters, Tory said "everybody's been supportive."

One commenter on the The Paranormal Society of Northeast GA account wrote, "I see this all the time. Whenever there's a new baby in the house, the deceased family members pop in to see the new baby."