Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling React to Latest Hate Attack on Asian Community

Getty

"Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry," wrote Lana Condor.

Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and more celebrities are speaking out in support of the Asian American community following news of the Atlanta mass shooting on Tuesday that left 8 people dead, including 6 Asian women.

"The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening," tweeted Munn, who has been vocal about the frightening increase in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year. "Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please."

The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening.

Please help us.

We need help to be safe in our country.#StopAsianHate. Please. pic.twitter.com/NJ3knm1hlo — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) March 17, 2021 @oliviamunn

After Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was arrested for the shootings, Kim posted, "The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate"

"Enough is enough," wrote Kaling. "The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year."

The shootings, which occurred at three Atlanta-area spas, follow the spike in attacks against Asian Americans that has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. Experts have criticized Donald Trump and his former administration for fanning the flames of violence by referring to COVID-19 as a "China virus" or "Wuhan virus."

"Call a hate crime what it is," George Takei posted in the wake of Tuesday's attacks. "And GOP leaders, stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric. You should be ashamed at what you have unleashed."

The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/0QaLoXhtP0 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 17, 2021 @danieldaekim

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021 @mindykaling

Three days ago, the leader of the House GOP called it the “China Virus” again.



Words have consequences, especially those from our leaders.



Reporters: Ask politicians who trade in racism if they feel responsible or remorseful for violence committed in the wake of their words. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021 @GeorgeTakei

Call a hate crime what it is.



And GOP leaders, stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric.



You should be ashamed at what you have unleashed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021 @GeorgeTakei

Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021 @lanacondor

"Three days ago, the leader of the House GOP called it the "China Virus" again," he followed up. "Words have consequences, especially those from our leaders."

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before," star Lana Condor pleaded with her fans, as she wrote, "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x"

Keep reading for more reactions from Hollywood, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

I know these women. The ones working themselves to the bone to send their kids to school, to send money back home. In too much pain to know what else to say so I’ll just leave this here. https://t.co/Dz7wKkbADy — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) March 17, 2021 @thumbelulu

Feeling overwhelming grief at the senseless murder of 8 people in Atlanta. Still much we don't know, but it's clear to me that the shooter specifically targeted Asian women.



Praying for the victims' families, and for my Asian sisters. Action to follow.https://t.co/DjMcG0sBbv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 17, 2021 @SimuLiu

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021 @KingJames

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After 9/11, Sikhs were targeted and murdered because of their skin color and garb.



After COVID-19, Asians are murdered and targeted because of their skin color and look.



When the uneducated and uninformed need a target for their misplaced anger, they will find it without fail. — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) March 17, 2021 @jfwong

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

My heart goes out to the families and communities of the eight people murdered at metro-Atlanta spas. I am deeply saddened that we live in a nation and world permeated by hate and violence. I stand with Asian members of our World House, who are a part of our global human family. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 17, 2021 @BerniceKing

This escalation of attacks on Asian Americans is horrifying. STOP IT. Stop this sickness America. Stop this brutality. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 17, 2021 @PattyArquette

We’re going to use this rage. We know who and what to go after. We’re gonna take down every racist pillar in the hate-cult gun-worshipping far right basket of murderous a**wipes https://t.co/cc2I9BQrnv — Adele Lim (@adeleBlim) March 17, 2021 @adeleBlim

I’m tired of being ignored, silenced and feeling like I don’t belong in this country because I’m not as loud, as influential, as wealthy. Because I’m Asian. These women matter. Their voices and their lives matter. #NotYourAsianSidekick #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/Rh6BURbl0n — Chantal Thuy (@Chantal_Thuy) March 17, 2021 @Chantal_Thuy