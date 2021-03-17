Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling React to Latest Hate Attack on Asian Community

"Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry," wrote Lana Condor.

Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling and more celebrities are speaking out in support of the Asian American community following news of the Atlanta mass shooting on Tuesday that left 8 people dead, including 6 Asian women.

"The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening," tweeted Munn, who has been vocal about the frightening increase in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year. "Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please."

After Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, was arrested for the shootings, Kim posted, "The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate"

"Enough is enough," wrote Kaling. "The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year."

The shootings, which occurred at three Atlanta-area spas, follow the spike in attacks against Asian Americans that has coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. Experts have criticized Donald Trump and his former administration for fanning the flames of violence by referring to COVID-19 as a "China virus" or "Wuhan virus."

"Call a hate crime what it is," George Takei posted in the wake of Tuesday's attacks. "And GOP leaders, stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric. You should be ashamed at what you have unleashed."

"Three days ago, the leader of the House GOP called it the "China Virus" again," he followed up. "Words have consequences, especially those from our leaders."

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before," star Lana Condor pleaded with her fans, as she wrote, "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x"

