Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Posts About Mental Health Struggle As Ex-Husband Remains Missing

Amanza has not seen or heard from the father of her two children since 2019.

Amanza Smith opened up about her struggles with mental health as she continues to search for her missing ex husband, former NFL player Ralph Brown, who is also the father of her two children.

Taking to her Instagram account recently, the "Selling Sunset" star, 44, shared a teary-eyed selfie as she explained to her fans about her "difficult new journey" caring and supporting for son Braker, 9, and daughter Noah, 11, on her own.

"It's ok not to be ok," she began. "Many people are afraid to be open about mental health. You all see me very strong and I appreciate so much the support I have gotten thru fans and friends for the way I carry myself thru this difficult new journey as a full time working single mom."

"I also want to [be] honest and not pretend I’m always at the top of my game with it all. This was me last night at 4am when I couldn’t sleep because so much was on my mind. Hang in there everyone. You are not alone. #itsoknottobeok #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #selflove."

Smith has been open about attempting to locate Brown, 42, whom she has not seen since August 26, 2019. The last communication was an email he sent to her five days later.

"He was a great father when he was around. He was a very loyal, hands-on, dedicated, interactive father," she told the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast in October. "I know it sounds so crazy."

"I know he's alive because we've had to get an attorney and file court records, because I'm trying to get full custody. And at one point he submitted something to the courts where he did a change of address. We traced it back, and it's a P.O. Box at, like, a UPS store," she continued.

"So he's off the grid," she added. "Whatever's going on, and I have no idea what it is, he doesn't want to be found right now. And for me, if he doesn't want to be found, it's probably best that he's away until he's better or until he wants to come back."