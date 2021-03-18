SF Man Who Randomly Punched Elderly Asian Lady Ends Up in Hospital After She Batters Him With Stick

Twitter

"She wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back."

One elderly lady has had enough of attacks on Asians.

A 76-year-old woman who claimed she was randomly punched on the streets of San Francisco sent her attacker to the hospital after she pummeled him with a stick.

Xiao Zhen Xie told KPIX5 she was waiting to cross at a traffic light on Wednesday morning when a man approached her and punched her in the eye.

Speaking through her interpreting daughter Dong-Mei Li, the grandmother said she instinctively grabbed a nearby plank of wood to defend herself, and clocked the stranger in the face.

KPIX Sports Director Dennis O'Donnell happened upon the scene during his morning run, posting video of the aftermath to Twitter.

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O'Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021 @DennisKPIX

It shows the sobbing-but-still-standing Xie, clutching bloodied tissue to her face with one hand and brandishing her weapon with the other.

Meanwhile the suspect is carted off handcuffed to a stretcher, blood dripping from his face, wearing an expression that looked like he was worried about another hammering.

"You bum, why did you hit me?" she roars at him in Chinese. "This bum, he hit me."

"There was a guy on a stretcher and a frustrated angry woman with a stick in her hand," O'Donnell recalled.

"The woman said that she was hit. She attacked back. From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back."

Police said the 39-year-old suspect is also being investigated for a second attack on an 83-year-old Asian man earlier that morning; they are investigating if the assaults are hate crimes.

Meanwhile Xie's family say she cannot see out of one of her eyes, and hasn't been able to eat.

"Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding," Li said. "The right eye still cannot see anything and still bleeding and we have something to absorb the bleeding."