Khloe Kardashian Gets 'Scary, Daunting, Stressful' Pregnancy News from Her Doctor

After Khloe learns she'd be at high risk of miscarriage, Kim puts another option on the table.

Khloe Kardashian's pregnancy journey continues this season on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," but it's not going the way she initially expected it to.

The reality star previously confirmed that the eggs she had frozen in the past didn't survive the unfreezing process, so she had to have them retrieved again. Instead of freezing eegs this second time, she and Tristan Thompson made embryos.

In a sneak peek at tonight's season premiere, Khloe revealed to sister Kim Kardashian that after the most recent egg retrieval process, her doctor came to her with some concerns.

"She was just a little concerned ... she said I would be a high risk carrier for a pregnancy. I'm not gotta get into specifics on camera, but they said it's an 80% chance I will miscarry," Khloe explained. "I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was like a lingering thing."

In a confessional, she added, "This is all shocking to me. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life, my family and I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks."

"She said she would be afraid, if my embryos are so hard to create, she would feel terrible putting one in without warning me that most likely I wouldn't be able to carry," she then said to Kim.

Kim told her she had "the best experience" with surrogacy, officially putting the idea on the table.

"You know what giving birth feels like, I always say if you can do it, it's an amazing experience," said Kim, "but you'll see the love you have for your kids is exactly the same. There's no difference, there was just someone else who was the carrier."

While Khloe said to the camera that she's "really grateful" to have other options, she loved pregnancy the first time around. "It's such a beautiful experience to have," she added, "Knowing I might never get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful and it breaks my heart."