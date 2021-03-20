American Horror Story Season 10 Title and Twist Revealed

Instagram

Ryan Murphy made the announcement with a haunting teaser video.

Fans of "American Horror Story" were in for a creepy treat as the title for the long-awaited tenth season was revealed on Friday night.

Taking to his Instagram, creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser video announcing the upcoming installment of the anthology series as "Double Feature."

In the clip of a tide crashing against a black beach, a twist was revealed, as the text read, "Two horrifying stories...one season. One by the sea...one by the sand."

Earlier this month, Murphy even shared a snap of Grossman and Culkin from set with the caption, "Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten."

Check out the spooky title announcement, below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.