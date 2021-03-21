Britney Spears Shares Throwback Performance Video Her Mom Sent to Remind Her She Can Sing

Instagram

"She said ‘You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!'" wrote Britney of Lynne Spears' message of encouragement.

It's been more than two years since the world has heard Britney Spears sing, and her mother Lynne wanted to remind her daughter that she has a gift.

In a sweet share to her Instagram page, Britney posted a clip from an old performance of her covering The Jets' "You Got It All" from a Singapore trip way back when she was but a teenager.

"It's definitely from a while ago," Britney recalled. "It's from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying 'WOW Singapore!'"

But Lynne remembered something else. She remembered how her daughter sounded in the video, and possibly even how much joy singing used to bring her.

"Geez ... My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing," wrote Spears, who's done very little of that since ending her Las Vegas residency in late 2018. Fans have seen her dance moves on plenty of occasions, and lots of peasant crop tops, but no singing.

"She said, 'You never sing anymore ... you need to again,'" Britney shared.

The singer ended her residency during her father Jamie's health crisis. Conservator of her estate since 2008, Jamie has been embroiled in controversy -- at least as far as fans are concerned -- due to that role for many years, escalating more recently in the wake of the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary.

The #FreeBritney movement, which has been pushing to get the 39 year old freed from the conservatorship that controls much of her life and personal fortune for quite a while now, has only gained momentum in the wake of the documentary that has sparked a whole new (but not new) conversation about how young women are treated by powerful men, the media and pretty much everyone.

As for a return to performing, Britney appeared to address why she's continued to stay away from music -- at least for the time being -- in a recent post that came out shortly after the documentary.

"I'll always love being on stage," she wrote. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life."

She then went on to seemingly address the documentary, adding, "“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"

