Anna Faris Admits 'Competitiveness' Was An Issue In Both of Her Past Marriages

Getty

Anna Faris gave some insight into her splits from ex-husbands Chris Pratt and Ben Indra during a candid conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow.

The "Iron Man" actress was a guest on Faris' "Unqualified" podcast this week, where talk eventually turned to their love lives. After Paltrow explained how her taste in men has changed over time and what she learned from her divorce from Coldplay's Chris Martin, Faris quickly revealed what she's worked on since her divorces.

"I've been married twice … but my two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," she said. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Faris was married to Indra, who she met on the set of her film debut "Lovers Lane", from 2004-2008 -- when her career started to take off. She was then married to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018, just as he was transitioning from TV roles to blockbusters. They share son Jack, 8.

"Any hint of competitiveness in comparison, I didn’t handle that very well I don't think," added Faris. "I hope I've grown from that."

For Paltrow, she said she "learned so much from something I wanted least in the world," referring to her split from Martin.

"I never would have wanted to get divorce, I never would have not wanted to be married to the father of my kids, theoretically," she continued. "But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined. Because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I've never had before with Brad, my husband."

"The choices that you make when you are a less resolved, younger person become more about what you'e trying to heal through a romantic relationship," she said of how her taste in men has changed overtime.

"We all have those aspects that we're trying to heal and we're young and we don't realize we're just projecting a lot of stuff from our childhood onto a person and hoping to change the outcome of our childhood by dating this guy or this woman," she continued. "I feel like I really, for a long time, was choosing men and trying to work s--- out with them that I had no business trying to do in a romantic relationship. It was work I needed to do myself. I was really good at choosing men for a while there where I could make it all about them and not have to focus on my own problems."