Kenya Moore Slammed for 'Super Problematic' Halloween Costume on RHOA

Viewers and a few of her costars called her out, while Moore claimed she was simply celebrating her heritage.

Kenya Moore was accused of diving headfirst into the cultural appropriation pool during Sunday's Halloween-themed episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

While the costumes for the evening ranged from astronaut to mermaid, it was Kenya's look that really got people talking. Though Bravo labeled it as a "Native American" getup in the lower third, Moore herself described her feathered headdress and tan, fringe dress as a "warrior princess." Nobody called her out to her face, but in the confessionals the ensemble was definitely a topic of conversation.

"Kenya's Native American costume is super problematic but I ain't trying to ruffle no feathers for this girls trip," said Drew Sidora. "It seems like I'm the only one who sees the issues with Kenya Moore's decisions."

Porsha Williams, meanwhile, added, "She is a Native American warrior. I thought we weren't doing that no more. I knew that this girl was crazy, but add lame to the list, add wack to the list."

Her look came up again in one of Bravo's After Show clips, where Williams elaborated a bit more on her issues with the costume. "Someone was dressed fully, head to toe, in cultural appropriation," she said, "How many times they gotta ask us not to wear that? How many times? Head to toe, just drippin'"

LaToya Ali said she "couldn't believe" the outfit, before Kandi Burruss defended their costar.

"I didn't think anything of it. If anything I think she, to be an Indian princess, she thinks that's a beautiful thing," said Kandi. "I don't think she was wearing the costume to mock anyone. I think she thought it was a beautiful costume, a sign of a leader, someone to look up to not to be made fun of. I don' think she was doing it as a joke to be mean."

Ali said she could agree with that.

The issue came up yet again on "Watch What Happens Live," where Andy Cohen asked Drew what she thought of the "culturally insensitive" getup and whether anyone confronted her about it at the party.

"No one said anything. I think we talked about it afterward, but I was done. It was like what you said, Andy, it was culturally immature, irresponsible, but I'm not gonna ruffle feathers," explained Sidora. "Me and Kenya, we had our conversation, I'm just trying to have a good time, I'm gonna keep my mouth shut on this one. Sometimes you gotta knew when to speak and when not to speak."

Though she didn't address any of her costars' comments, Moore did respond to one of the many viewers who called her out on social media -- simply saying the costume was "also part of my heritage."

That explanation, however, still didn't sit right with people in the replies.

