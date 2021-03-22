The Voice Blind Auditions Conclude as Blake Shelton Claims Another Coach Got Adam Levine Fired

NBC

The Coaches pull out all the stops with one final barrage of hilariously vicious attacks at one another in their efforts to fill their teams.

This was it, the final chances for the Coaches to fill their teams before the Battles kick off next Monday on “The Voice.”

And with each Coach only having one slot left on their respective teams, the tension was higher than ever, as was the trash talking. But we also saw some genuinely incredible talent, proving that it’s never too late to chase a dream … or audition for “The Voice.”

And Blake probably saved his dirtiest trick for last, actually going so far as to blame Kelly for the fact that Adam Levine is no longer a Coach on this show, simply because she’s sitting in his former chair.

Honestly, as fun as it was enjoying the banter between Blake and Adam for all those years, the dynamic between him and Kelly might be even more fun.

This has proven one of the feistiest Coach lineups we’ve ever seen, with so much ribbing and insulting and -- in the case of Blake -- lying, they’ve been almost more entertaining than the talent at times. If we’re being totally honest, at times they absolutely were.

From here on out, the banter gets toned way back as the earnest business of winning this thing gets underway. But for now, we’ve got some of their best jabs from this final round of the Blinds below these audition videos.

Fair warning, since I'm safe at home, I'm probably going to be a little harsher than my colleagues Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

And just for fun, I'm going to rank the performances from worst to first to see who my favorites are, and then see how well they do as the season progresses.

Conner Snow

(“This City,” Sam Fischer - 27, Maui, HI) There’s a sweetness to Conner’s voice, but we weren’t quite sold on his pitch. It seemed to waver uncontrollably around the notes from time to time, including in his falsetto. It’s as if his nerves got the best of him, as if he wasn’t able to settle fully into his own voice.

Result: no chairs turn

Charlotte Boyer

(“Lose Is a Losing Game,” Amy Winehouse & Dionne Bromfield - 17, Rock Island, IL) Charlotte certainly has something interesting going on with her voice, but she lost the timing almost immediately, and never really found it, instead just going off on her own. On top of that, the performance was so much of the same throughout. It didn’t really showcase much. And it was also a bit too much the way Amy sang the song.

Result: No chairs turn

Awari

(“Weak,” SWV - 35, Virginia Beach, VA) Like a masterclass in R&B, Awari had no problems with the quick rhythmic sections, soaring into the upper echelons and showing off a full voice range that certainly opens up the possibilities. He is a very powerful singer, even as he was restrained through much of this performance. It’s a classic voice we don’t hear much of in popular music these days, but that level of talent certainly never goes out of style.

Result: Team Nick (Kelly, Nick turn, John full)

Keegan Ferrell

(“She Will Be Loved,” Maroon 5 - 21, Fort Wayne, IN) Keegan really has a lovely tone to his voice in that higher range that can tackle an Adam Levine song. He even slipped effortlessly into a falsetto that was almost as strong and polished as Adam’s. But it’s the tenderness with which he shared the story that really stands out. It’s not always easy to sit at a keyboard and intone gently and pull an audience in, but Keegen had no trouble bringing us all into his world.

Results: Team Kelly (Blake, Kelly turn, John, Nick full)

Denisha Dalton

(“PILLOWTALK,” Zayn - 22, Warwick, NY) Denisha had us with that first vocal break back down toward the start of the song. Whether it was a conscious choice or not, it was so effective in creating a moment of vulnerability that suited the song. On top of that, she has a beautifully rich texture to her voice that wraps itself around you like an intimate embrace. Even the tender side she wrapped with was so polished and controlled; she’s got the goods to really stand out.

Result: Team Legend (Blake, John, Kelly turn)

Ainae

(“Best Part,” Daniel Caesar f. H.E.R. - 21, Washington, DC) Ainae has beautiful control through rapid-fire runs, slipping briefly into her head voice at times and with a wonderfully consistent sound throughout her range. It’s evident she’s intimately familiar with the motion of this song, flowing effortlessly through it as she did. But as it’s not a particularly easy song to navigate, that’s just a testament to her overall talent and possibly even her work ethic when it comes to singing.

Results: Team Kelly (Blake, John, Nick full)

COACHES BANTER

“I’m looking here and I see three very solid options. And one, in particular, and I won’t say who, that I think would really nail it.” --NIck (to Denisha)

“Thank you, Nick.” --John

“Yeah, I wasn’t talking about you.” --Nick

“Do you want to be with somebody who really wants to win or somebody who’s been there, done that.” --Blake (to Awari)

“Look at that fancy jacket. Would that sway you?’ --Kelly (to Awari)

“Hey Nick, you got some jackets?” --Awari

“I want you to take a look at this panel and take note of who’s missing and who’s in that chair. Now, I’m not saying that Kelly Clarkson got Adam [Levine] fired, but he’s gone and she’s sitting there, okay?” --Blake (to Keegan)

“She has her talk show at the network.” --John

“This network stands for Nothing But Clarkson.” --Blake

“Okay, fine. I’ll be Khaleesi. I’m powerful.” --Kelly

“All right, Kelly. You got this.” --Nick (after all the other teams are full)

“Now. ‘Cause no one’s against me.” --Kelly

“How do you pop your knees sitting down, not even moving?” --Blake

“Old man talk over here. Nick can’t relate.” --John