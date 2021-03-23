RHONY Teaser: First Black Cast Member Eboni Confronts Ramona Calling Assistants 'The Help'

Bravo

"Karen," "gaslighting" and a major fight broken up by production are all featured for Season 13.

Released on Tuesday, the teaser trailer for the Bravo reality series proves the drama hasn't slowed down for the 13th season as Eboni takes offense to Ramona referring to her employees working a party as "the help."

When Ramona mixes up the names of the employees, she says to herself, "Ugh, I get my help wrong." However, Eboni overhears it, repeats it to Leah McSweeney and confronts Ramona at the dinner table.

"The 'help' comment was a little triggering for me," Eboni explains, as Ramona fires back, "Here's to 'hospitality assistance.'"

But Ramona isn't the only Housewife to fall in Eboni's line of fire, as the attorney, broadcaster, and producer announces she has "more education" than any of the other women.

"Don't come into my house and tell me I don't have an education," shouts Luann de Lesseps.

Eboni claps back, "I can leave your house Lu!"

The ladies then put their two-cents in on Luann's new relationship with a trainer named Garth, take a trip to Salem where a spooky séance occurs and begin to lose their cool on each other.

One battle gets so intense, production is called to step in as the glass case holding a fire extinguisher is shattered.

But the fun doesn't end there as two of the Housewives accuse each other of "gaslighting," Leah claims someone is being a "Karen," and all the ladies are called "hos."

Ramona closes out the clip by walking up a staircase with a bottle of wine, musing, "What happened to class? And elegance? Where did it all go?"