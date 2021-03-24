Florida Mom With One Boxing Glove Glued On Arrested For Cafeteria Fight With Schoolgirl

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

She had just come from a meeting with the vice-principal — with the glove stuck on her wrist.

A Florida mother has been arrested after an alleged fight with one of her daughter's schoolmates.

Edith Riddle, 34, was taken into custody last week still wearing the single boxing glove she had glued onto herself, First Coast News reported.

According to a police report, Riddle had been summoned to Dupont Middle School in Jacksonville to meet the vice-principal about trouble between her 8th-grade daughter and another student.

Witnesses said the mom arrived to the meeting wearing a boxing glove on her left hand, telling the school that she had superglued it to her wrist and she couldn't get it off.

Riddle was supposed to leave the school directly after the meeting; but at 12:14 PM, a school safety officer reported hearing a teacher's "frantic" announcement over the school radio that there was a fight occurring outside the cafeteria.

When the officer arrived, he told police the gloved Riddle was involved in a physical fight with a 12-year-old schoolgirl.

Witnesses claimed Riddle's daughter pushed the victim to the ground and threw punches, before her mother began laying in punches to the girl while she was lying on the ground.

The victim suffered abrasions to her knees and forearms, the police report states; she was taken to hospital for evaluation.

When her parents arrived at the school, they insisted on pressing criminal charges.

Riddle was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse with personal/special weapon.

The victim's mother Crystal Wiltsee told CBS47 she holds the school as much to blame, for letting the woman onto school grounds wearing boxing gloves.