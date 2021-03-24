The Queen's Granddaughter Gives Birth on Bathroom Floor

Getty

"We wouldn't have got to hospital in time."

The royal family certainly knows how to make headlines and this week proved no different as Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great grandchild arrived in a most dramatic manner.

Zara Tindell, Princess Anne's daughter, welcomed a baby boy with her husband Mike Tindell on Sunday after giving birth to their third child on the floor of their bathroom.

"Fortunately, Zara's friend, Dolly -- she's been at all three of my children's births -- she was there, and recognized that we wouldn't have gotten to hospital in time," Mike said on Wednesday's "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast. "So yeah, it was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

"Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away, so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the pos-ish [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."

Mike said the couple's two daughters are "over the moon" about the arrival of their baby brother, Lucas Philip Tindall. He also praised Zara for being "a warrior."

"As always, they always are. We could never judge a woman in terms of what they have to go through, childbirth. But no, she was back up. We went for a walk this morning with him."

And Buckingham Palace released a statement, which read, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow."