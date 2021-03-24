Sara Gilbert Reveals First Girl Kiss Happened with Drew Barrymore

The Drew Barrymore Show

It all went down while the pair co-starred in the 1992 erotic thriller "Poison Ivy."

Sara Gilbert revealed Drew Barrymore was her "first girl kiss."

While playing "Drew or False" on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress was asked which statement was a fact between her having a tattoo of the infamous "Rosanne" couch, her owning three cats named Tony or locking lips with Drew for her inaugural female smooch.

"The true one is C, my first girl kiss was with Drew," admitted Sara. "And now I’m not one to kiss and tell but I have to say -- look now I’m like going to blush -- Drew was the coolest person I ever met and yeah that's what happened."

It all went down while the pair co-starred in the 1992 erotic thriller "Poison Ivy," where Sara's character Sylvie locks lips with Drew's character Ivy for the climactic scene.

"Well, we were supposed to kiss in the movie and then we started practicing in the trailer which was kind of fun," explained a smiling Drew.

Sara added with a smirk, "We had to practice. Right. It was really just us doing research."

"Exactly," Drew chimed in. "We were like, 'Oh I guess we should practice because we wanted it to look good on screen.' We had so much fun. I remember, I feel like it was in the parking lot in Los Feliz, right? I feel like we had that little basecamp. I drove that jeep and I used to go get like ice cream on lunch breaks and I was constantly getting into accidents. I think I got my license taken away on that movie."

Sara added, "I remember you dancing on the hood of the jeep. Yeah, you were a wild child in the best possible way. I was impressed, still am."

Drew went on to say she was still impressed with Sara as well and asked if she had any advice regarding hosting a talk show, as Sara was part of "The Talk" for nine years.

"Oh, you're doing such an amazing job," replied Sara. "I mean, I think it's a perfect job for you because the people who do the best at it are authentic and you are -- you couldn't really be any other way. And you're so human and caring and it's just ideal. Are you loving it?"

Holding back tears, Drew answered, "I really -- I love it a lot. I love it so much."