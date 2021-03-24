Valkyrae Explains Why Corpse Husband Is So Private

YouTube/Instagram

"If you're a fan of Corpse Husband, respect his privacy."

The world's most-viewed female streamer, Valkyrae, is opening up about her close pal, Corpse Husband, and just how private he is.

"Corpse has real anxiety and fear of the public," the 29-year-old Twitch streamer explained during a brand new live stream where she talked about why she played Corpse's role in the "DAYWALKER" music video, which is Corpse's newest music collaboration with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Valkyrae continued: "I can't imagine being in his position. I feel so bad, the struggle that he goes through. Not just mentally, but physically as well. It's just crazy what that man goes through. I just can't imagine that level of anxiety, that's just a whole other level that most people never experience."

Corpse's true identity remains hidden from the public, but having garnered over 7.36 million YouTube subscribers and 5.3 million monthly Spotify listeners, fans are eager for a face reveal.

"A lot of people think it's a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply f------ hate my face. Peoples' expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable," the "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" singer said when talking about his decision to remain anonymous.

Valkyrae recalled an interview Corpse recently did with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, where he talks about how his anxiety halts him from sharing certain information, she explained, "He can't say anything over the phone, even to like doctors and stuff, because what if they just choose to leak his address or expose him? I just can't imagine, it's just terrible."

"If you're a fan of Corpse Husband, respect his privacy, please! I think that goes for all public figures, it has to be so mentally exhausting," Valkyrae concluded.

Additionally, Valkyrae called out sleuthing fans that slowed down and analyzed her vlog "I AM CORPSE! (IN MGK'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR DAYWALKER!)" in hopes of spotting the extremely private streamer in the background of the music video set.